NAMM 2024: The hottest rumours and latest announcements from this year’s show

The NAMM show returns to the Anaheim Convention Center between 25 and 28 January, but the biggest brands are already launching products. Here’s the lowdown.

Now that Christmas and New Year are out of the way, a far more important date in the calendar – NAMM 2024 – is right around the corner. Yep, one of the world’s biggest musical instrument and technology trade shows is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center between 25-28 January, and we’re buzzed, if you can’t already tell.

‘But MusicTech, it doesn’t start for another week, why should we care?’ we hear you say. Well, while the show officially kicks off on Thursday 25 January, the biggest brands in music have already begun announcing new products in a bid to get some of your valuable attention ahead of the big weekend.

As such, you – the musicians and producers these products are targeted at – may very well be prone to information fatigue in the wake of the sheer volume of product announcements that’ll arrive in the coming days. But that’s why we’re here.

We’re here to filter out the info you don’t need, and bring you the biggest and most noteworthy product launches – and hottest rumours – from this year’s NAMM show. Let’s dive in.

Yamaha SEQTRACK

Yamaha has unveiled the SEQTRACK, an all-in-one device for all your production needs, with a staggering selection of tools in a portable format. Features include a step sequencer, drum machine, sampler, two AWM2 synthesizers, a reface DX-style FM synthesizer, plus a microphone, speaker, rechargeable battery and even an accompanying app.

Producers have already noted visual similarities between the SEQTRACK and Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 and OP-Z, but at only £447.60/€478.80/$599, it’s markedly more wallet-friendly.

Up your Stylophone game with the CPM DS-2 analogue drone synthesizer

Dubreq, creator of the iconic Stylophone, has unveiled the latest iteration of its famed pocket synth in the form of the CPM DS-2 analogue drone synthesizer.

Key features of the CPM DS-2 include two 3340 analogue oscillators, twin analogue sub-oscillators, and two analogue 3320 filters. Users can keep things musical by linking the pitch of the two analogue oscillators to ensure everything stays harmoniously in tune, or hard sync them for even wilder sounds.

NAMM 2024: MOTU’s 828 audio interface receives “complete redesign”

The 828 has been a favourite in professional studios since the first model was launched in 2001, thanks to its connectivity options, reliable performance, and industry-standard compatibility. Since then, we’ve witnessed MK2 and MK3 versions launched, followed by the Thunderbolt-compatible 828x and the 828es, which draws on MOTU’s own AVB (audio video bridging) technology.

Now, just in time for NAMM 2024, MOTU has gifted us with a “complete redesign” of the 828. It looks to be a complete refresh, hence the simple ‘828’ name, as opposed to being the 828 MK4 or another version.

Dtronics DT-303 is an FX box built to beef up 303 basslines

Dtronics has launched the DT-303, a compact little device that has one goal: to beef up 303 basslines. That’s the Roland TB-303 and Dinsync RE 303.

Tiny but deadly, the small pedal consists of three knobs that will hyper-charge and distort the 303’s sound, allowing you to fine-tune the level of distortion, filter and volume.

Mackie Creator DLZ Creator XS

Mackie’s on track to deliver three new products at NAMM this year. The most exciting for bedroom creators is the DLZ Creator XS, a mixer designed for content creators, streamers and musicians alike. It’s a compact version of Mackie’s original, larger DLZ Creator, launched in 2023, and maintains high-quality performance with two Onyx preamps delivering 80dB gain.

Featuring USB, Bluetooth, and headphone inputs, it records multitrack audio to a computer or SD card. While omitting faders for encoders to save space, it retains hands-on control through a seven-inch touchscreen, multi-function encoders, and dedicated buttons for key functions like cue monitoring. The unit includes a grid of six pads for sample triggering or assigned functions like fading and ducking.

PreSonus Eris Pro 4

In September 2023, PreSonus expanded its Eris studio monitor line, introducing the Eris Pro series with various models, and now it’s announced the Eris Pro 4, just in time for Namm Show 2024. This new model, designed for immersive mixing rooms, features a 4.5-inch coaxial driver with a 1-inch silk-dome tweeter, ensuring a detailed transient response and combating listening fatigue.

The single point-source design provides accurate phase alignment, a wide sweet spot, and a symmetrical dispersion pattern – crucial for precise multi-speaker immersive setups.

