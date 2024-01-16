Dtronics DT-303 is an FX box built to beef up 303 basslines

If you’re eager to bulk out your basslines, you can support the Dtronics DT-303 Kickstarter at the end of January.

Big, dirty, stinking bass – Dtronics have got the answer for all you bassline junkies out there.

Tailor made for the Roland TB-303 and Dinsync RE 303, the new Dtronics DT-303 is a distortion FX box designed with aggressive, dirty basslines in mind.

While the 303’s charged, chaotic sound is a favourite within the electronic music scene, the addition of a distortion or overdrive pedal is often the trick that kicks its up a notch. With a hint of distortion, the 303 is able to veer into even more wild realms – and the Dtronics DT-303 hopes to be the crème de la crème of 303 distortion, the pedal allowing users to capture the beefiest basslines possible.

Tiny but deadly, the small pedal consists of three knobs that will hyper-charge and distort the 303’s sound, allowing you to fine-tune the level of distortion, filter and volume.

Four separate buttons are also on the pedal, allowing users to easily switch back and forth between different types of distortion. It consists of three distinct distortion types: classic, turbo, and overdrive, as well as a bypass button allowing you to return to the original 303 sound at the flick of a switch.

The pedal has a 3.5mm input and output connection, as well as a 9V power supply input.

If you’re looking to beef out your basslines, then the Dtronics DT-303 may very well be answer. The project will launch on Kickstarter on 24 January, though the price is yet to be revealed.