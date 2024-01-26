NAMM 2024: Suzuki announces OM-108, the first Omnichord in 26 years

Someone tell Damon Albarn! A cult favourite for its unique features and retro sound, the 1981-launched Omnichord is making a long-awaited comeback.

NAMM 2024: It’s finally happened! Suzuki has officially launched the new Omnichord OM-108 – the first Omnichord model released in 26 years.

First launched in 1981, followed by several models until 1998, Suzuki’s Omnichord has become a cult classic embraced by artists like The Bee Gees, David Bowie and, more recently, Gorillaz, for example. This popularity comes down to its accessibility, unique, strummable interface and unique sounds that offer a distinctly retro feel.

Now, a new iteration of Suzuki’s much-loved Omnichord, the Omnichord OM-108, has been announced and is on display at the Winter NAMM Show 2024, confirms Suzuki.

It’s been a long time coming. Originally scheduled for a 2023 summer/fall launch to mark Suzuki Musical Instruments Manufacturing’s 70th anniversary, the release was sadly postponed “to improve and refine specifications, in order to provide our customers with the best performance experience possible with the new Omnichord”, it said at the time.

Designed for ease of use, the new Omnichord OM-108 allows users to play accompaniment instantly, even without prior musical experience. With a touch-sensitive strumplate, you can effortlessly strum chords and create arpeggios corresponding to the chord pressed.

The OM-108 reproduces the classic sound of the OM-84 model using analogue circuits, offering a selection of retro and new tones. It includes ten strumplate tones, including the classic “omni1” and “omni2” sounds reminiscent of the OM-84. The instrument also features a layer function for added expression, updated rhythm selections with contemporary drum beats, and expanded chord options.

Its compact and lightweight design, along with battery-powered operation, allows for easy portability and performance anywhere, whether in the studio or on stage.

No price has yet been revealed for the OM-108.

Find out more at Suzuki Music and find the brand at booth #9906.