NAMM 2024: Yamaha unveils SEQTRACK, an all-in-one music creation station for composing and performing anywhere

It boasts a drum machine, synthesizer, sampler an extensive sound library and so much more.

NAMM 2024: Yamaha has unveiled the SEQTRACK, a compact one-stop shop for all your production needs, with a staggering selection of tools in a portable format.

Equipped with a step sequencer, drum machine, sampler, two AWM2 synthesizers, a reface DX-style FM synthesizer, plus a microphone, speaker, rechargeable battery and even an accompanying app, the SEQTRACK positions itself as an all-in-one solution for producers on the go.

The SEQTRACK is essentially split into three sections: the drum machine sits on the left, the synth and sample is in the middle, and the section on the right is in charge of sound design and effects, with pitch, volume, pan, attack, decay and filter knobs.

The drum section consists of seven tracks – kick, snare, clap, two hi-hats and two percussion sounds – which can be programmed from the devices 2,000-sound sample library, or with custom samples, which the user can record using the built-in microphone.

Additionally, users can switch all three sections between mono, poly and chord modes, while the seven keys can be played in a standard keyboard mode or with the addition of an arpeggiator.

While the SEQTRACK sound library already consists of over 2,000 sounds and virtual instruments, that’s set to expand with each new sound pack released in the future.

As mentioned previously, the SEQTRACK comes with an accompanying app, which will allow even further, more intricate adjustments to take place. This free app will also include an intuitive visualiser, allowing users to create stunning visuals to compliment their tracks.

With its lack of screen display, some have already noted visual similarities between the SEQTRACK and the Teenage Engineering’s existing OP-Z and OP-1 boxes. The SEQTRACK is markedly more affordable, though, something Yamaha was no doubt aware of when designing a new product for this niche.

In terms of availability, the SEQTRACK comes in either bright orange and grey, or a cool grey and black.

Yamaha will be showing off the SEQTRAK at this year’s NAMM Show in Anaheim, California from 25th-28th January at booth 300DE. The SEQTRACK is set to cost £447.60/€478.80/$599.

For more info, head to Yamaha.