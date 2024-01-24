NAMM 2024: Supercritical announces first ever desktop synthesizer, Redshift 6

It has a “lush and warm sweet spot” inspired by analogue polysynth tradition, but packs in plenty of modern features too.

NAMM 2024: Supercritical, a new synthesizer manufacturer based in Finland, has launched its first ever desktop synthesizer – Redshift 6.

The brand says it has a “lush and warm sweet spot” inspired by analogue polysynth tradition, but it can also provide a range of tones from “almost digitally sterile” cleans, to chaotic distortion and beyond.

The filter core in Redshift 6 is an analogue four-pole state variable filter, digitally controlled to act like almost any classic vintage synthesizer filter. Additionally, it further packs in all the typical features expected of a modern synth, including plenty of modulators, flexible voice routing, multitimbrality, MPE, and DSP effects.

“Redshift 6’s idea is something that is wrapped in the moniker ‘Variable Character Synthesizer’”, says the brand. “Each voice’s analogue path regarding tuning, gain staging, filter, and more is under strict digital control.”

Technology from Supercritical’s previous products have made their way into Redshift 6. For example, its oscillator has already been “road-tested” in its Demon Core Oscillator Eurorack module, and is now featured in each of the six voices within the synth.

Users can also choose from traditional twin oscillator engines, supersaw engines, flanging phase sync engines, and transistor organ engines, all of which are easily controllable and modulatable.

You can also choose between true six-voice polyphony, a classic vintage poly dual layer mode with 3+3 voices, six individual voices each with their own patch and physical output, or any combination of the above. Each of the six voices can operate as a paraphonic voice with up to 16 note paraphony, and multiple filters can also be chained by routing audio from one voice to another.

Check out more in the video below:

Redshift 6 will be available this Summer 2024 for an MSRP of 1259€. Find out more and pre-order now over at Supercritical.