NAMM 2024: The Korg Grandstage X stage piano offers “unparalleled sound quality” with seven sound engines

With 13 main pianos, including German, Italian, and Japanese grand pianos, as well as a stunning design, could this steal the show at NAMM 2024?

NAMM 2024: Korg continues its efforts to be the bell of the ball at NAMM 2024 with its announcement of the Korg Grandstage X stage piano.

Far more than just a digital grand piano, the Grandstage X acts as an elegantly modern-looking, sleek centrepiece for the stage with its aluminium-crafted white ivory-style body. This, says Korg, houses an intuitive piano offering “unparalleled sound quality”. It ships in June and you can pre-order it now on Thomann.

The Korg Grandstage X boasts seven specialised sound engines, each playing a distinct role. The SGX-2 engine delivers authentic acoustic piano sounds, while the EP-1 focuses on vintage electric piano tones. The AL-1 provides analogue modelling for a range of leads and brass sounds.

Dedicated to tonewheel organs, the CX-3 engine replicates classic organ characteristics while the Vox Organ and FC-1 engines recreate the unique sounds of transistor organs. Additionally, the HD-1 PCM Sound Engine enriches the sonic palette with a variety of keyboard sounds, from electric grands to harpsichords and pipe organs.

In terms of design, the Korg Grandstage X’s intuitive layering, splitting, and Real Weighted Hammer Action keyboard accurately capture all your nuances while playing like with an acoustic grand piano. Nutube technology provides analogue-like sound conditioning, and the Unison function adds depth.

As NAMM Show 2024 kicks off tomorrow, we expect Korg’s stall to receive some major attraction from those attending the event. That’s because the Japanese brand has announced not just the Grandstage X, but also the long-awaited MicroKORG 2, the Opsix MKII, the KR-11 mini rhythm box, new additions to its Nu:Tekt DIY kit range, a new portable turntable called the Handytraxx Play, and loads more.

Other big announcements that have arrived in time for NAMM include Yamaha’s new SEQTRACK, Audient’s new ORIA all-in-one controller for immersive mixing setups, and Sennheiser’s new flagship reference headphone pair, the HD 490 Pro.

The Grandstage X will start shipping in June 2024 and costs $2,961/£2,333.

Find out more at Korg.