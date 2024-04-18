Watch “Synth God” Mike Dean play Moog’s highly anticipated new synth, the Muse

It’s the latest teaser for the new synth, after Dean posted it on his Instagram Story last week.

A little over a week after “Synth God” Mike Dean gave us an initial insight into the new Moog Muse, we can now see footage of the producer playing it.

Andrew Huang teased a new Moog synth during Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, when it was thought to be called the Moog Mirror, but an Instagram Story from Dean last week seemed to suggest that it was called the Muse.

And now, a Reddit user has posted a video of Dean playing the Moog Muse to the r/synthesizers subreddit. In the video, which is around one minute and 42 seconds in length, Dean showcases the synth.

Moog itself has not shared any official information about the Muse, as yet, so things may be subject to change, but from what we know so far, the Muse is an eight-voice, polyphonic, analogue synth with a screen display, a chord function, two oscillators, and a five-octave keyboard. It also has a ring modulator, a mod oscillator, an arpeggiator, an overload circuit and a noise generator.

And as you might expect, there’s no information yet on when it the synth may hit the market. However, the increasing frequency of rumours and footage suggest it may be getting closer. The team here at MusicTech will endeavour to keep you posted as we know more.

