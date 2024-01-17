NAMM 2024: Up your Stylophone game with the CPM DS-2 analogue drone synthesizer

Your portal to endless soundscapes, pulsating rhythms, and cosmic exploration has arrived.

NAMM 2024: Dubreq, creator of the iconic Stylophone, has unveiled the latest iteration of its famed pocket synth in the form of the CPM DS-2 analogue drone synthesizer.

The first of Dubreq’s pro-audio Compact Portable Modular (CPM) range, the Stylophone DS-2 is a marked departure from the toy-like styling of the original.

Key features of the CPM DS-2 include two 3340 analogue oscillators, twin analogue sub-oscillators, and two analogue 3320 filters. Users can keep things musical by linking the pitch of the two analogue oscillators to ensure everything stays harmoniously in tune, or hard sync them for even wilder sounds.

The synthesizer also boasts a robust LFO section with 14 waveforms, two wave selectors, seven routing switches, and five depth attenuverters. Sonic vibes are further enhanced with the in-built vintage modulated delay as well as the option to add one of the eight vintage-inspired reverb algorithms.

Additional features include a built-in speaker, two stereo outputs, and a dozen modular patch points. Run sound sources from anything into the Aux input to take advantage of the included effects, creating a single hub for your music creations.

The DS-2 can be powered by mains or using AA-sized batteries, and Eurorack compatibility means that you can integrate the synth into your preferred modular system.

“The Stylophone CPM DS-2 Analog Drone Synthesizer is an ideal companion for those seeking innovation in sound creation in the studio, on stage or on the go,” said the company in a statement.

Priced at $259/ £209, the DS-2 is now available for pre-order on the Stylophone website.