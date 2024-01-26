NAMM 2024: PWM unveils the Mantis, built in collaboration with synth legend Chris Huggett

NAMM 2024: British synth maker PWM has announced the launch of the Mantis, a duophonic hybrid-analogue keyboard synthesizer designed in collaboration with late synth pioneer Chris Huggett.

According to PWM, the Mantis boasts a synth architecture inspired by the Huggett-designed Wasp and OSCar synths.

First unveiled at last year’s Superbooth event, the Mantis is a duophonic synth with digital oscillators and an analogue signal path. The synth features two oscillators and a sub-oscillator per voice, along with a lovely oscillator drift function that generates random pitch variations between the oscillators.

Every signal path is equipped with its own multimode analogue filter, along with two LFOs and two separate envelopes. Users can also choose from six sources and six destinations available via Modulation Routes.

Other features include an arpeggiator, a built-in digital effects section with reverb and chorus, full usb MIDI control, as well as a full-sized, 37-note, semi-weighted keyboard with channel aftertouch and velocity.

“We can’t wait for you to see and hear Mantis, our new unique sounding synth that is a beautiful collaboration between PWM and the late Chris Huggett of Gnat, WASP and OSCar fame! With the blessing of his family we are thrilled to bring you our new synth that we are sure will be loved as much as he was!” says PWM founder Paul Whittington.

Priced at $1,499/£1,349/€1,599, the Mantis is now available at select retailers.

Learn more at PWM.