NAMM 2024: Steinberg’s IXO audio interfaces are primed for producers, podcasters and streamers

The IXO12 and IXO22 seem well-equipped for a variety of tasks — Steinberg has even bundled them up in the IXO Podcast Pack and IXO Recording Pack.

NAMM 2024: Audio brand Steinberg has announced the IXO12 and IXO22 audio interfaces, along with the IXO Podcast Pack and IXO Recording Pack. The new series is designed for recording artists, podcasters and streamers.

Available in sleek black or white finishes, Steinberg wanted these audio interfaces to be portable, easy to use and, of course, stylish.

The two models offer high-quality recording capabilities at 24-bit/192kHz, with latency-free input monitoring and USB-C connectivity. In short, you should get high-quality and fuss-free recording in “literally any location”, says Steinberg, adding that they are “full, truly mobile production platform[s].”

Both interfaces feature two inputs and two outputs, but the IXO12 has a combo mic/line input with a Class A microphone preamp and a Hi-Z jack input for guitar or bass. Meanwhile, the IXO22 has two combo mic/line inputs, both with Class A mic preamps and a Hi-Z input.

That means the IXO22 is better suited to people recording with two microphones — such as podcasters with guests, or a producer recording vocals and acoustic guitar at the same time.

On the front panel of both models is a gain input, +48V phantom power for condenser microphones, plus a headphone output. On the IXO22, you’ll get an independent volume control for the headphone output. The rear side of the IXO12 and IXO22 includes two TRS line outputs and two USB-C sockets — one can be used for computer and mobile connections, the other for a USB-C power source.

Both models have a Loopback feature, which makes routing audio much easier when live streaming so your audience can hear your computer audio as you do.

The IXO Podcast Pack gives you an IXO12 interface, a Steinberg ST-M01 condenser microphone, pop shield, XLR cable, and a tabletop stand.

The IXO Recording Pack gives you an IXO22, the ST-M01 microphone and cable, plus a pair of ST-H01 monitor headphones.

Steinberg’s IXO series is available now, with the IXO12 at $120/€129 and the IXO22 at $170/€189. The IXO Podcast Pack is $250/€250 and the IXO Recording Pack is $300/€319.

Learn more at Steinberg.