NAMM 2024: Heritage Audio introduces i73 PRO family, the “first-ever” USB-C interfaces with built-in Class A 73-style preamps

NAMM 2024: Heritage Audio has introduced a new family of audio interfaces, with three brand new offerings which make the “golden era” of analogue recording accessible to all.

The new i73 PRO family is described as “the first-ever” USB-C interface line up with built-in Class A 73-style preamps. It consists of the i73 PRO ONE, i73 PRO 2, and the i73 PRO EDGE.

The trio of interfaces cater to varying needs and abilities for music makers everywhere, and are said to bring that analogue flair which originated in the early 1970s. Let’s dive in to each one:

i73 PRO ONE

The i73 PRO range offers users the ability to capture signals with “classic mojo” and for the first time achieve it straight from the audio interface itself to then feed into their computer.

The PRO ONE hosts a three-way input for routing signals – whether it be from vocals through the mic preamp (with up to 70dB of gain), an electric guitar or bass through the JEFT DI, or the clean line inputs — straight to the DAW with “true studio quality”.

Users can simultaneously record both dry and wet streams from Heritage Audio’s mixer to their DAW, and also insert third-party native plugins via its aux channels. It also includes +48V phantom power, PAD, and PHASE, plus MONO, MUTE, and DIM.

i73 PRO 2

The PRO 2 is slightly larger than the PRO ONE. This 2-in/4-out USB-C audio interface further includes two Class A 73-style preamps with up to 70dB gain. Each of the preamps include independent +48V phantom power, PAD, and PHASE controls with independent microphone/line inputs on combo XLR jacks. The i73 PRO ONE offers an extra line input on 1/4” jack only, but all other functionality is identical.

i73 PRO EDGE

As the largest offering out of the trio, the EDGE is the most professional. It’s a 12-in/16-out USB-C audio interface with dual integrated 73-style preamps, and although similar looking to the PRO 2, its back panel hosts some extras.

It has two extra line inputs; two analogue stereo monitor outputs over TRS, independently controlled by the EDGE mixer. There are two independent stereo headphone outputs (with dedicated cue mixes controlled by Heritage Audio’s mixer), and up to eight channels of expandability over ADAT.

All users of the i73 PRO family will have access to the following plugins — BritStrip (channel strip), HA 15 PRO (bass amp), Small Recording Amp Serial # C 17744, HA 1200 TapeSat, HA 240 Gold Foil Verb, and Heritage TAPEoPLEX. These tools have a combined street value of up to $900.00 USD, and will be made available in AAX/AU/VST3 formats.

The PRO ONE is priced at $649.00 USD, with the PRO 2 at $999.00 and the EDGE at $1,499.00.

Find out more at Heritage Audio.