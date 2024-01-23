NAMM 2024: Korg is reissuing its legendary PS-3300 synth – but you’ll need $13,000 to spare

Only 50 units of the original were produced by Korg between 1977 to 1981.

NAMM 2024: One of the rarest and most coveted synthesizers in music history, the Korg PS-3300, is making a glorious return this year.

With just 50 units ever produced by Korg between 1977 to 1981, the PS-3300 has long cemented its status as one of the most collectible units in synth history.

As the brand explains, the upcoming reissue will be a full-scale reissue of the original, led by same the Korg engineering team that successfully brought back iconic machines such as the MS-20, ARP ODYSSEY, miniKORG 700FS and ARP 2600 to critical acclaim.

The new semi-modular PS-3300 FS will consist of three synthesizer units (PSU-3301) paired with with mixer and utility sections (PSU-3302), as well as a 49-note keyboard and 49-voice analogue polyphony, up from the original’s 48. You’ll get three independent oscillators, plus multiple filters, envelopes and amplifiers for every note on its keyboard, for a whopping total of 147 analogue synth voices to work with.

Each PSU-3301 module is also equipped with 12 microtuning knobs, and while the three-band resonator found on the original design remains, the cadmium sulphide circuitry has been replaced with modern components in order to comply with modern safety regulations. There’s even a new panel memory function offering storage for 16 banks of 16 presets, allowing users to save a total of 256 sounds.

Other modern-day features include USB and MIDI jacks, and a dedicated librarian app for easy preset management.

Of the reissue, Yoshihito Yamada, Chief Engineer of Korg Analogue Synthesizers said: “Bringing back to life these legendary machines is not only a process of reproducing circuits and sounds, but also of learning and embracing the essence of the philosophy and development of synthesizers.”

“Through this project I was able to relive the history of Korg and a critical moment in the evolution of our synthesizers. This was an extremely valuable experience that provided an opportunity for Korg’s philosophy and technology to be carried on to future generations.”

The PS-3300 FS will be available in late 2024 and will be made to order, with an expected price of $13,000. In the meantime, a non-playable prototype version will be on display at the Korg USA Booth at this year’s NAMM show.

