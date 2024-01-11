NAMM 2024: MOTU’s 828 audio interface receives “complete redesign”

The rack-mounted interface now boasts an LCD display and and introduces ESS Sabre32 Ultra DAC technology.

NAMM 2024: Audio brand MOTU (Mark Of The Unicorn) has released a revamped edition of its ever-popular 828 rack-mounted audio interface.

The 828 has been a mainstay in professional studios since the first model was launched in 2001, because of its connectivity options, reliable performance, and industry-standard compatibility. Since then, we’ve witnessed MK2 and MK3 versions launched, followed by the Thunderbolt-compatible 828x and the 828es, which draws on MOTU’s own AVB (audio video bridging) technology.

Now, just in time for NAMM 2024, MOTU has gifted us with a “complete redesign” of the 828. It looks to be a complete refresh, hence the simple ‘828’ name, as opposed to being the 828 MK4 or another version.

What’s new with the MOTU 828 (2024)?

This 1U (‘one rack unit’) rack-mounted device features ESS Sabre32 Ultra DAC technology, which provides exceptional analogue quality, according to MOTU. Through a 5 Gbps USB3 connection, the 28×32 interface has 60 channels of I/O, including a 24-channel mixer with onboard effects like reverb and EQ.

The front panel hosts a vibrant 3.9-inch LCD display for precise metering and convenient control room features. Noteworthy front-panel components include two combo XLR/TRS mic inputs with individual controls and dedicated send/return inserts. Additional I/O options comprise TRS analogue in/out, ADAT optical I/O, S/PDIF digital I/O, and headphone outputs.

Advanced features include wireless control via the CueMix 5 app, loopback USB channels for streaming, and guitar re-amping. The interface comes bundled with essential software, including CueMix 5, MOTU Performer Lite, Ableton Live Lite, and premium loops. With its sleek 1U design and USB audio class compliance, the MOTU 828 stands as a powerful and versatile solution for professional music producers.

The new MOTU 828 costs $1,307, and is available to buy at Thomann.