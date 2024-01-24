NAMM 2024: Arturia Pigments 5 is a free upgrade to an awesome synth plugin

The polychrome soft synth isn’t so jam-packed with new features, but is likely a welcome upgrade for many users nonetheless.

NAMM 2024: Arturia’s back with Pigments 5, the free update to its revered wavetable software synth. What’s new? Alongside better CPU optimisation and a new interface comes some nifty features including a generative sequencer, the ability to run external audio through Pigments and, of course, a ton of new presets.

For existing Pigments users, the best part about Arturia’s update to its polychrome soft synth is that version 5 is completely free. And, if you’re not already a user, there’s still some good news: it’s available at 50 per cent off during its introductory offer.

But before you hit buy, let’s check out the details.

The new Utility engine seems pretty cool. This now allows you to process other sounds and instruments through Pigments’ synth engine and effects units. Maybe you’re happy with the effects plugins you’ve already got, but this is a nice touch to add some unique character to your sounds.

Meanwhile, Pigments’ new generative sequencer is primed for creativity, with a one-click approach to creating sequencing, saveable presents, and new play modes.

The most noticeable update is the Play view, which looks more modern compared to previous versions and boasts a spectral visualiser. You can also whittle this view down to show you only the macro controls, which will be a boon for live performances.

Alongside a selection of new waveatables, which will help you create more intriguing sounds, Arturia has packed more presets into Pigments 5. How many more presets? 100. That’ll do, right? If not, you can pick up the three new expansion packs that Arturia is offering on release which “showcase a range of bold, colourful and expansive sounds”, says the French brand.

And, of course, this version of Pigments should be a little lighter on your computer — though, frankly, it was never that much of a burden on your processor. Now, though, it makes use of multi-core processing which will be much more efficient.

Our review of Pigments 5 will be coming through soon but, honestly, we’ve been massive fans of the synth in the past. Not only did it pick up a few 10/10 reviews in its previous versions, but it was even crowned at Soft Synth Of The Year in 2021 and 2020, with a nomination in 2019. 9098jnn

As mentioned, existing Pigments users can cop this for free. If you’re keen to get in on the action, now might actually be the best time. You can buy it for $99, which is a huge drop from the original asking price of $199. Check out the deal at Plugin Boutique and Arturia.

