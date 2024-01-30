NAMM 2024: Oeksound’s Bloom plugin is an “adaptive tone shaper” that “analyses the character” of a signal to offer better tonal balance

So it’s sort of like an EQ, but it’s not an EQ.

NAMM 2024: Finnish plugin company Oeksound has unveiled its latest product at NAMM 2024, which is described as an “adaptive tone shaper”.

The new plugin – titled Bloom – hosts a dreamy purple interface and is said to analyse “the character of a signal” to then offer “corrections to the perceived tonal balance for a more even and refined sound”.

Details on when Bloom will be released, its pricing, and its further specifications seem to be rather limited at this point, but Oeksound’s website lists these bullet points as its main functions:

Control and even out irregularities in a rough sound

Increase warmth, clarity, or brightness in a safe and controlled fashion

Transform the tone of a sound with natural-sounding results

Explore alternate versions of a boring sample

In short, it seems Bloom closely acts as an EQ. However, in Oeksound’s own words (as shared via a press release), it does things a little differently to your stand EQ tool: “Four frequency balance sliders can be used to further shape the tone to taste, enabling both fine adjustments and radical transformations.

“These sliders change the overall tonal balance that Bloom is working towards, rather than making absolute cuts or boosts as found in an EQ,” it states. Check out the video below for a closer look (via Sonicstate):

Oeksound has previously impressed here at MusicTech – in 2019 we rated its Spiff processor a 9/10, with its Soothe2 Dynamic Resonance Suppressor plugin later awarded full marks in a prestigious 10/10 rating.

If you want to find out more about Bloom as soon more information is available, you can sign up to the mailing list via the official Oeksound website.

You can also view all of the latest announcements from The NAMM Show via our NAMM 2024 hub.