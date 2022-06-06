NAMM 2022: New microphones, synths and music gear
The world’s premier guitar and music technology trade show returns to Anaheim for a massive 2022 edition.
Photo: NAMM
It hasn’t been too long since Superbooth 2022 wrapped, but the music gear announcements continue with NAMM 2022 – and this year, the trade show’s Winter and Summer editions are coming together as an epic three-day event.
As always, we’ll be reporting on the latest and greatest new synths, microphones, plug-ins and more from music technology’s biggest brands and most innovative boutique makers.
When is NAMM 2022?
The 2022 NAMM Show happens from 3 to 5 June at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California, but brands have already started dropping announcements for new music gear before the show.
Which brands will be at NAMM 2022?
This year, brands including Korg, Yamaha, Audient, Shure, AKG, Focusrite, DBX, Pioneer DJ and more will be showcasing at the trade show.
New music technology gear from NAMM 2022
- Novation’s introduces the Launchkey 88 MIDI controller with the line’s most premium keybed yet
- Austrian Audio expands its OC microphone line with the OC16 large-diaphragm condenser, which reduces acoustic noise through “Open Acoustics Technology”
- Pioneer DJ has announced three additions to the DM series of desktop monitors starting at £149
- Warm Audio has added reproductions of classic microphones by Neumann and Telefunken with the WA-47F and WA-CX12.
- Audeze revealed its latest series of studio headphones, the MM-500, designed in collaboration with Grammy-winning mix engineer Manny Marroquin
- Two Notes unveils “the world’s most advanced virtual cabinet emulation plug-in”, GENOME
- Focal launches updated Solo6 and Twin6 monitors along with the new Sub12 subwoofer
- Audient’s new compact ASP4816: Heritage Edition console has a Vintage Mix Bus
- iZotope releases Neutron 4 and Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition for easier and faster mixes
- Casio reveals limited-edition CT-S1 keyboard designed by “modern-day Picasso”, Romero Britto
- Fluid Audio’s new Image 2 reference studio monitor boasts an impressive spec sheet for under $2000
- Apogee drops free Soft Limit plug-in, Atmos tools for Symphony I/O and more
- Austrian Audio launches affordable, near-indestructible vocal mic, the OD303
- Neve’s first-ever dual mic preamp and audio interface, the 88M, brings a bit of Abbey Road to your studio
- Melbourne Instruments’ Nina is a 12-voice polysynth with motorised controls
- Focusrite unveils new audio interface for podcast, the Vocaster
- NEUTRIK’s new XLR chassis connectors eliminate the need for LED lightpipes
- Auratone unveils the new 5C Active Super Sound Cube
- Dreadbox shows NAMM its new Treminator tremolo and Raindrops stereo delay effects pedals
- Mixland’s Rubber Band VCA compressor springs back for version two