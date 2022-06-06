NAMM 2022: New microphones, synths and music gear

The world’s premier guitar and music technology trade show returns to Anaheim for a massive 2022 edition.

It hasn’t been too long since Superbooth 2022 wrapped, but the music gear announcements continue with NAMM 2022 – and this year, the trade show’s Winter and Summer editions are coming together as an epic three-day event.

As always, we’ll be reporting on the latest and greatest new synths, microphones, plug-ins and more from music technology’s biggest brands and most innovative boutique makers.

When is NAMM 2022?

The 2022 NAMM Show happens from 3 to 5 June at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California, but brands have already started dropping announcements for new music gear before the show.

Which brands will be at NAMM 2022?

This year, brands including Korg, Yamaha, Audient, Shure, AKG, Focusrite, DBX, Pioneer DJ and more will be showcasing at the trade show.

New music technology gear from NAMM 2022