NAMM 2022: Mixland’s Rubber Band VCA compressor springs back for version two

NAMM 2022: Software plug-in builder Mixland has flung an updated V2 sequel of its VCA-style Rubberband compressor at NAMM and, potentially, straight into your DAW.

The compressor emulates the effect of a wave pressing into a physical rubber band, stretching and then snapping back. The technique is “tension-based compression with an exponential ratio that snaps back harder depending on how far you push it”, according to Mixland’s site.

The effects are demonstrated by a handy visual representation of two hands stretching a rubber band, letting the sound fall into it as if it’s a real, weighted object.

Now, for V2, Mixland has re-imagined this innovative compression tool, building it “from the ground up”, using new modelling technology with a new take on the dual-stage VCA compression circuit. Rubberband also includes features such as a new FET mode, new presets emulating classic uses of the compressor, an adjustable shelving equaliser, and new tape saturation and limiting functions.

The new preset modes available are called “vintage”, “flat” and “modern”. These recreate old techniques or, of course, push sounds into the present day.

There’s also a new mode called Weight which adds a highpass to the compressor’s detection circuit, made with musical low end response in mind.

Rubber Band V2 is available right now, priced at $50. Find out more at mixland.io.

Mixland is at NAMM 2022 on its final day today. Go check out Mixland’s booth, where Rubber Band Compressor V2 is on show.