Black Friday deals 2023: Best early deals for music producers, DJs, beatmakers and musicians

Cold nights. Falling leaves. For many, this time of the year spells Halloween and Thanksgiving. It also means Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us.

Taking place this year on 24 November, Black Friday is when tons of music tech manufacturers and retailers slash their prices, offering an array of limited deals, with many starting their offers weeks ahead.

Perhaps there’s been a specific hardware or software product that’s been on your radar this year, or maybe you’re just on the lookout for something new to freshen up your setup. Whatever it is, nabbing some juicy Black Friday sales might help keep your studio fresh, so it’s worth keeping an eye out.

As we move into the run-up to the big day on 24 November and its follow-up, Cyber Monday, on 27 November, we’ve created a one-stop shop for the best Black Friday deals. Be sure to check back here and save your time and money.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are related annual events that kick off the holiday shopping season. Originating in the United States, it’s a weekend for brands to offer massive discounts and exclusive promotions that are only available for a limited amount of time.

The tradition began in the early 20th century. The term ‘Black Friday’ was coined to describe the chaotic Friday after Thanksgiving each year – a day when shops would offer their products for low prices. The term was officially used in the 1950s, but it was in the 1960s that it really turned into a global shopping phenomenon. It’s called ‘Black’ Friday because businesses would see their revenue transition from making a loss (‘in the red’) to making a profit (‘in the black’) during this period.

The term ‘Cyber Monday’ was later coined in 2005. It’s a follow-up day of deals after traditionally taking place on the Monday after thanksgiving and Black Friday, with offers exclusively taking place online. Arguably as important as Black Friday, Cyber Monday acts as an extra day to grab deals but from the comfort of your own home, meaning you don’t have to face the chaos of high street shoppers during the holiday period.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday takes place on 24 November 2023, with Cyber Monday following on 27 November 2023. Sales usually start at midnight on Friday but, as the event has expanded across the globe, many companies extend their Black Friday sales over the course of several weeks, starting as early as October. So, even if you think you might miss a Black Friday drop, you can still keep your eyes peeled throughout November to cop yourself a deal.

Typically, Black Friday and Cyber Monday fall annually on the final weekend of November, just a day after Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday marks the end of most of the price cuts, so you’ll want to head to the virtual checkout with those synths in your cart before midnight on Monday 27 November, or you might miss out.

Who has the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for music producers, DJs and musicians?

Generally, retailers will have the most varied and extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Some brands will host stellar offers directly, so it’s worth shopping around if you have time.

To help you out, we’ve listed the best music retailers hosting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below.

Don’t forget that these are just online sales. Black Friday is historically a brick-and-mortar affair. If you can brave the chaos of the in-person sales, try heading to your local music gear store on Black Friday to see what else you can get your hands on.

