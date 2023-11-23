Black Friday is here and it’s an ideal time to grab a bargain on software synths, effects and processors. We round up ten that have caught our eye.

The wonderful world of plugins is where you can expand and customise your music-making setup with some truly powerful instruments, effects and processors. Whether you’re looking for rare vintage synthesizers, weird and wonderful mix processors or whole bundles of stuff, there’s something for you in our Black Friday roundup of the best plugin deals.

Software often benefits from the steepest discounts around sale time, so there are some incredible bargains to be had. In some cases up to 90% is being cut from the prices for a very limited time – so check them out today!

10 of the best Black Friday deals on plugins, at a glance:

Save £195 on Soundtoys 5.4 Complete Collection

Soundtoys are well known for making creative, great-sounding and sometimes just plain bonkers audio processors for your DAW. The 5.4 Complete Collection is their whole product line in a single bundle and it’s available at an incredible discount for Black Friday. Among many others you’ll get Decapitator, Primal Tap, FilterFreak and Effect Rack, all perfect for mashing, mangling and shaping your sounds. This is a great addition to any software setup.

Get £10 off Scaler 2

Scaler 2 is a powerful music theory workstation that gives you access to a world of new ideas, expressions and melodies. By using audio and MIDI detection it’s able to tell what scale you are playing in and choose chords that can help to match and complement your music. You get over 200 chord sets from established artists like Carl Cox, over 600 more chord sets, 500 phrases and 45 internal instruments from renowned producers.

Save a massive £262 on Arturia’s V-Collection 9

Arturia’s V-Collection consists of a whopping 33 instruments covering everything from rare vintage analogue synths through to grand pianos and the company’s own Analog Lab. Featuring every instrument both as a standalone app and a plugin, it truly covers everything you could ever need with a staggering 14,000 presets and beautifully designed instruments that sound great.

Save £79 on U-he’s Diva

Diva is a monster of a virtual synth that offers a unique and powerful analogue sound while being kind to your computer’s CPU. With more than 1200 presets it has a multitude of oscillators, filters and envelopes to help you sculpt your sound and create something truly unique. Better still, it’s compatible with Native Instruments’ new Komplete KontrolNKS2 standard for in-depth performance.

Save 90% on Xpand!2

That’s right – an incredible 90% off this multitimbral workstation that supports everything from wavetable to FM synthesis and sample playback. With over 2500 presets covering every kind of sound you can imagine, you can use up to four stereo instruments per part, 64 voices per part and you get two digital effects processors with 50 editable effect types. Running inside your DAW as a plugin, this instrument covers all your sound design needs.

Get £36 off Fabfilter Pro-Q3

FabFilter is well known for its excellent and innovative plugins and the Pro-Q3 is one of its finest. A 24-band EQ with multiple modes including dynamic, it has full support for surround sound, zero latency performance and a gorgeous design with ultra-large display. Other advanced features include EQ matching for quickly detecting the shape of another sound, piano roll to quantize EQ frequencies and intelligent solo mode. It could be the only EQ you ever need.

Save £484 on the iZotope Creative Mix Bundle

Another amazing saving here, on iZotope’s industry-leading bundle of sound shaping and editing plugins. You get Vocalsynth 2 with its powerful voice synthesis and tweaking tools, Stutter Edit 2 for slicing and dicing samples, and Neutron Elements for intelligently assisting you with mixing your tracks. At this price it’s a deal that’s hard to ignore.

Save £186 on the Korg Collection

This amazing bundle of software recreations of some of Korg’s most iconic classic synths and workstations – plus some more recent ones – can be yours at a significant discount. There’s almost too many to list but highlights include the MicroKorg, Prophecy, ARP Odyssey, MS20 and many more. You’ll have no end of fun tweaking knobs, patching cables and cooking up new sounds with this all-encompassing collection.

Get £127 off Melodyne Assistant

Melodyne 5 Assistant is a complete toolkit for pitch, timing, vibrato, phrasing, formants and dynamics. Basically it has everything you need for professional vocal editing in one package. With the ability to take vocals and separate them out into individual components, you can move words round, change the pitch of any part of any sound and much more. With Melodyne you can take any vocal and transform it into whatever performance you want.

Save £239 on the SSL & Harrison Consoles Vocalstrip & Vocal Flow Bundle

This bundle – available at an amazing discount for Black Friday – gives you total control over the processing of your vocal tracks. Vocalstrip 2 combines four powerful tools like de-esser, EQ, compander and de-ploser, while AVA Vocal Flow is an all-in one tool for mixing vocal tracks with 7 routable signal processing elements. Grab them while you can, and definitively power up your vocal productions.

Not seeing what you’re looking for? These are just a few selections. You can check out loads more Black Friday offers at your own pace from the following retailers:

