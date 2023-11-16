5 of the best early Black Friday deals on plugins at Plugin Boutique

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. For more information on how this works click here.

Black Friday 2023 takes place on 24 November. Major music tech brands and retailers have already begun competing for your attention, however, by offering early discounts on their products. These offers aren’t to be sniffed at – we all remember that exclusive deal that’s become a mainstay in our setup, don’t we? A Black Friday deal can invigorate your music production in so many ways.

If you’ve ever bought a plugin, you’ve likely heard of Plugin Boutique. It’s an online store offering a range of software-based goodies by loads of brands, from software instruments and effects to DAWs, utilities and more. It’s offering up to 95 per cent off its range this Black Friday and we’ve put together five of our standout deals. Check them out below.

5 of the best pre-Black Friday deals on plugins at Plugin Boutique, at a glance:

AIR Music plugins – Up to 100% off

AIR Music’s collection of plugins consists of instruments, synths, virtual instruments, drum machines, samplers, and effects. These include popular items like its high-definition virtual synthesizer, Hybrid 3, the brand’s multitimbral workstation, Xpand!2, its expansive Boom drum machine, and its own recreation of the iconic Mellotron keyboard. The offer even takes AIR’s new Jura Chorus plugin down by 26 per cent to around $18.

Offer ends 30 November 2023

Check deal at Plugin Boutique

SSL X-Limit – 75% off

Solid State Logic’s X-Limit is an audio-limiting tool for artists, producers, and engineers, enhancing loudness without clipping. It offers transparency or character, variable release times, SSL’s True Peak + Lookahead algorithm, and minimal latency. It also has a cool all-in-one visualiser for threshold setting and various limiter styles for mix balancing.

Now, as an early Black Friday deal, the SSL X-Limit is being offered by Plugin Boutique for 25% of the original price, down from $124 to just $31.

Offer ends 19 November 2023

Check deal at Plugin Boutique

Korg Collection – 50% off

For decades, Korg has been a pioneer in music tech, delivering loads of acclaimed hardware products. Not only is the brand a well-known name in hardware, though. From effects to synths, Korg also has some pretty sweet software offerings.

On Plugin Boutique, you can get up to 59% off their collection of meticulously recreated, plugin-based synths & effects, featuring iconic models like M1, TRITON, Kaoss Pad, and the extensive Korg Collection.

Offer ends 30 November 2023

Check deal at Plugin Boutique

Sonnox Oxford Inflator – 75% off

Sonnox’s Oxford Inflator is a widely-used and highly-regarded dynamics processing plugin designed to enhance and fatten audio without compromising the natural dynamics. Unlike traditional compressors or limiters, it boosts the perceived loudness, adding warmth and presence to individual tracks or entire mixes. It uses a unique algorithm to provide analogue-like saturation and can be applied subtly or aggressively to achieve fuller, more impactful sound.

Plugin Boutique is giving it away for 75% off, making it just $43, down from $171.

Offer ends 5 December

Check deal at Plugin Boutique

Arturia V Collection 9 – 50% off

Arturia V Collection 9 is a mammoth software package that contains a wealth of accurately modelled vintage synthesizers and instruments. It includes emulations of classic analogue synthesizers like the Minimoog, ARP 2600, and Prophet-5, alongside electric pianos, organs, and more. And now is your window to grab V Collection 9 at a fraction of the normal cost, giving you access to a ton of iconic sounds for an absolute steal. Arturia’s also offering loads of its other products for 50 per cent off, so make sure you snap up those deals!

Plugin Boutique is hosting Arturia’s Black Friday sale, offering the bundle for half the price, making it just $325 and, trust us, this is a lot of bang for your buck.