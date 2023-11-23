5 of the best Black Friday deals on synths

Synthesize your life with some of the best offers on synthesizers this Black Friday, in the form of both software and hardware.

The Black Friday sale season is well and truly upon us once again for 2023. For producers and musicians, it’s a time to take advantage of offers and giveaways on a range of music tech-based products. You may be on the lookout for an electronic instrument or a funky new effect – whatever it is, you’ve got until the end of the month in most cases to grab a game-changing offer that could really amp up your production setup.

If your sound is often driven by melodies or gritty basslines, a synthesizer could be the most important component in this. Some of the best dance tracks, for example, revolve around catchy or complex synth riffs. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking your synth needs ot be physical either – there are loads of incredible software-based synths out there today that achieve as good, if not better, results than their hardware counterparts. These are five of the best synth deals to get your hands on this Black Friday.

Five of the best Black Friday deals on synths, at a glance:

Roland Juno-DS61 – save $200

“Simply creative” is the slogan of Roland’s Juno-DS synths, which come in the form of the 61-key DS61 and the 88-key DS88. Joining a legendary series of synths that includes the Juno-106 and Juno-60, this synth is a solid all-rounder for a range of musicians and producers. The Juno-DS excels with improved controls, enhanced performance pads, added new organ sounds, an expanded Roland sound library, a lighter design, and a versatile vocoder. Price: $599

Korg Minilogue Bass – now just $611

Not just a fine-looking piece of kit with its swirling black-on-black design, red finishes and red keys, the Minilogue Bass is a fantastic first synth for beginners looking to add a bit of hardware-made bass to their sound. A limited-edition synth, this features 100 new sounds, 40 specifically designed for bass by professional programmers, offering true rich analogue capabilities. Price: $611

Novation Bass Station II Analogue synth – save $50

We love the Novation Bass Station II. It’s perfect for dance music because of its focus on the low frequencies. It’s also analogue, so the basslines you can get from it are rich and warm – perfect for club sound systems. Launched in 2013, the Bass Station II has a dual-oscillator for flexible modulation, a built-in arpeggiator, a step sequencer, a 25-note keyboard, and multiple filters. Price: $449

u-he Diva – 50% off

It’s no secret that Diva, a software synth by u-he, is a beast. It’s often regarded as one of the best software synths on the market. Why? Well, it’s the first native software synth that uses methods from industrial circuit simulators in real-time, making it as close as analogue as you’ll get in a plugin, and it’s incredibly powerful and feature-rich, too. It’s a top choice for those who want dynamic, vintage results without forking out the cash for a physical analogue synth. On Plugin Boutique, you can grab it for half price. Price: $98

Rhodes V8 Pro – 50% off

A Rhodes plugin?! Yep. In March, Rhodes released a software take on its legendary Rhodes MK8 and it really delivers. The plugin brings with it the revered Rhodes MK8 electric piano’s essence with extensive sampling, more modelling functions, and deeper effects control for meticulous customisation, complemented by artist-built presets. Price: $155

