Black Friday 2023: Amazon’s best Black Friday deals

Amazon’s not just for books! Far from it, in fact. From pro gear to consumer tech, the retailing giant has a ton of music-based products at slashed prices for Black Friday.

It’s time to dust off your deal-hunting hat and get stuck into Black Friday. Music tech brands in the worlds of both hardware and software have been busy gearing up for this exciting annual event by making offers on their products already. There’s no time to wait – now is the time to grab a bargain… perhaps on that piece of music gear that’s been on your mind for some time now?

And where is it better to start looking than on Amazon? Although heavily associated with the likes of books and homeware, the major retailer has a vast range of music gear. These come in the form of portable speakers and in-ear headphones for consumers and, for professionals, you’d be surprised by how much you can find. Check out five of our favourite Amazon Black Friday offers below.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio 3rd Gen USB audio interface bundle – 44% off

Although the fourth generation is out, Focusrite’s Scarlett 2i2 Studio 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface still delivers the goods. It offers pro-level performance with premium mic pre-amps, providing a brighter and more open recording. It gives you high-headroom instrument inputs, studio-quality recordings, quality headphones, and an easy setup via Easy Start online tool. In this bundle, you get the interface, a microphone and headphones, too, all for $197. It’s a solid choice for beginners.

Audio Technica ATH-M50XGM monitor headphones – 39% off

The Audio Technica ATH-M50XGM Professional Monitor Headphones are lauded for their acclaimed sonic performance by top audio engineers and reviewers. These headphones feature 45mm drivers, durable materials for comfort, and excellent sound isolation, while their exclusive gunmetal color is available exclusively on Amazon.

Anker SoundCore Soundcore 2 portable bluetooth speaker – 33% off

Of course, this is not so much for professional use, but Anker’s SoundCore 2 has some pretty rave reviews. It’s not booming and its not perfect, but for $34, this acts as a no-brainer if you’re looking for a speaker to take to the park with you next summer, for example. It gives you 12W audio, boosted bass, IPX7 protection, 24-hour battery life, and a sleek, portable design for easy listening anywhere.

SUDOTACK USB streaming podcast microphone – 33% off

Are you a podcaster or streamer? The SUDOSTACK USB podcast microphone could be a perfect microphone for you. Now just $61, it’s an affordable solution that can be the hub of a professional podcasting setup. The main takeaway is, of course, its adjustable boom arm, so no more holding the mic! It has a 24bit/192kHz sample rate, cardioid pickup pattern, plug-and-play connectivity, noise reduction accessories, and wide compatibility.

Sony HT-SF150 soundbar – 34% off

If you want some volume in your living space without a big unit taking up too much room, then Sony’s HT-SF150 soundbar is a pretty safe choice – not too expensive, not too cheap. It offers powerful S-Force front surround, simple HDMI connectivity, Bluetooth, USB, a slim design, and HDMI ARC for TV control. For just $124, this could liven up your home.

