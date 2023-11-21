5 of zZounds’ best early Black Friday deals on headphones, synths, MIDI controllers and more

The US retailer is bursting with early Black Friday deals on hardware. Don’t sleep on them!

It’s nearly Friday. But not just any Friday – Black Friday. That means that brands, starting this week and leading, for many, right up until Christmas, are taking the prices of their products down a notch. A yearly ritual, Black Friday in the world of music tech is an exciting window to get your hands on a mouth-watering steal. Whether it’s a reverb or a rotary mixer, a synth or a speaker – now is the time to purchase that piece of kit lingering on your wishlist.

And where better to find a Black Friday offer than on zZounds. zZounds is a fantastic, US-based burgeoning retailer that sells everything from acoustic instruments to modular gear and pedals. It’s no surprise then, with so many brilliant music-based products in its catalogue, that it’s dishing out a wealth of saucy offers on mixers, controllers, headphones and more. Here are five for you to gawk at.

Five of zZounds’ best early Black Friday deals at a glance:

Native Instruments Maschine Plus Production Workstation – save $200

Want to make music without having to look at a screen all day long? The Maschine+ is a standalone music production device, which means you essentially can make music on it without a DAW. It combines a powerful hardware controller with a built-in computer, offering a range of sampling, sequencing, and sound manipulation tools, making it a versatile all-in-one music production solution.

Reduced price: $999

TASCAM Model 12 Mixer, USB Audio Interface and Multitrack Recorder – save $100

The Model 12 by TASCAM is a popular compact mixer tailored for loads of people – music producers, multimedia creators, songwriters, performers… the list goes on! It includes TASCAM’s renowned multi-track recorder, USB audio/MIDI interface, DAW control options, and specialised podcasting features such as mix-minus and smartphone inputs.

Reduced price: $599

Yamaha HS8 Active Studio Monitor – save $99

The Yamaha HS8 Active Studio Monitor is a professional-grade speaker designed for audio monitoring and mixing in studios. However, they can be used at home too. Delivering accurate and clear sound reproduction, it features an 8-inch cone woofer and 1-inch dome tweeter, providing a flat frequency response ideal for music production, mixing, and mastering. Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, HS8s are a safe bet.

Reduced price: $299

AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ XE Headphones – save $41

One of the finest DJ headphone releases of 2023, the TMA-2 DJ XE Modular DJ headphones by AIAIAI offer balanced sound and high isolation with PU leather earpads, weighing just 168g. Featuring 40mm bio-cellulose diaphragms for reduced distortion, they excel in loud environments. They’re good for the environment, too, thanks to their interchangeable components, which also mean you can customise your headphones to suit your unique sound, comfort and style needs.

Reduced price: $98

Rane ONE Professional DJ Controller – save $40

The Rane ONE, a high-end Serato DJ controller, caters to turntablists thanks to its 7.2″ motorised platters, a Mag Four crossfader, and a dedicated loop section. Embracing RANE’s performance layout, this professional DJ solution prioritises DJing fundamentals while broadening access for more experimental DJs. It also has customisable torque settings for a traditional vinyl experience, even if you are playing MP3 YouTube rips.

Reduced price: $1,299

