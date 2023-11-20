Black Friday’s not far off! Act now and grab one of Thomann’s terrific deals.

Are you ready for Black Friday? It arrives this year on 24 November and sees music tech brands in both software and hardware give away or slash the prices of their products. These discounts can leave a lasting impact, too – remember those exclusive deals that became staples in our setups? Yep, a Black Friday offer on the right piece of kit can significantly enhance your music production setup and – without being too dramatic – change your life. What are you waiting for?

One retailer that’s not afraid to make hefty price cuts at this time of the year is Thomann, a German music tech retailer that sells pretty much everything from saxophones to pedals to DJ controllers. Of course, we’re not so much interested in deals on acoustic instruments here at Music Tech and want to know all about thre electronic side of things. So, below are five deals on electronic gear that have caught our eye on Thomann this Black Friday.

5 of Thomann’s best pre-Black Friday deals on synths, studio gear and DJ gear, at a glance:

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S88 MK2 – 15% off

The Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S88 MK2 is an advanced MIDI keyboard controller that boasts an 88-key fully weighted hammer-action keyboard. It integrates seamlessly with Native Instruments’ Komplete software suite, offering deep control over virtual instruments, effects, and sound parameters, enhancing workflow and creativity for producers.

AKG Lyra – 26% off

The AKG Lyra is a versatile USB microphone renowned for its exceptional audio quality and adaptability. Offering multiple capture modes, including front, front and back, tight stereo, and wide stereo, it provides flexibility for various recording scenarios. With plug-and-play USB connectivity, it suits content creators, podcasters, and musicians seeking studio-grade sound without complex setup. Its innovative design and quality components ensure crystal-clear audio reproduction ideal for professional recordings and streaming.

Hercules DJ Control Inpulse 200 MK2 – Now $96

The Hercules DJ Control Inpulse 200 MK2 is a nifty, user-friendly DJ controller built mainly for beginners. So, if you’re looking for a wildly cheap DJ controller to gert your foot in the door of DJing, this could be your best bet. Featuring touch-sensitive jog wheels, performance pads for cues and loops, it includes built-in tutorials so you can learn as you go, and it comes bundled with DJ software.

Focusrite iTrack Solo + IK Multimedia T-RackS 5 SE (worth $150) for just $85

The Focusrite iTrack Solo is a compact audio interface tailored for solo producers, compatible with iPads, Macs, aswell as PCs. With a Focusrite preamp, DI input, and direct monitoring, it makes for high-quality recordings, and is ideal for musicians, vocalists, and podcasters, too, looking for a portable recording solution.

As part of a Black Friday sale extravaganza, Thomann is throwing in IK Multimedia T-RackS 5 SE, a software bundle of vintage-style effects and processors. It’s essentially a high-end mixing & mastering collection, and, combined with the Focusrite iTrack Solo, could easily amp up your setup.

Roland Bridge Cast – 36% off

Content creator? Thomann is offering a Roland Bridge Cast for just $165. Released this year, Roland Bridge Cast is an mixer designed for both gamers, content creators and musicians alike. It features a 32-bit DSP, dual audio busses, USB-C connectivity for Windows, Mac, and mobile devices, and compatibility with the PS5, too. It boasts an XLR microphone preamp, headphone jack, intuitive controls, customisable design, voice modulating effects, EQ options, personalised Game EQ presets, delay function for synchronisation, app-based customisation, and access to BGM CAST for stream editing.

