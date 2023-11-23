10 of the best Black Friday deals on headphones

If you’re in the market for a new pair of over-ear headphones, be sure to check out the list of the best deals on headphones this Black Friday.

With more musicians than ever working from home studios, it’s never been more important to have a great pair of headphones to monitor and mix your music on. And of course, there’s the small matter of enjoying music and even making and taking phone calls on the move as well.

We’ve gathered together the best Black Friday deals covering a range of headphones from traditional, wired studio models through to wireless options and even some that have both! Read on to find out how you can save money on a great pair of cans, whether you’re looking to power up your mixes or spend more time enjoying music on your daily commute.

Ten of the best Black Friday deals on headphones, at a glance:

Save 44% on the Mackie MC-450

Mackie’s versatile all-rounders are great for everything from casual listening through to monitoring and mixing your music. With interchangeable locking cables you have ultimate flexibility and the SPL rating of 101dB makes them perfect for when you need to crank up the volume.

Get 10% off the Numark HF175

With a single-sided cable that’s perfect for DJs, these smart headphones have all the power and precision you could need thanks to high quality 40 mm Neodymium Magnet Drivers. They’re comfortable for those long sessions too, with durable synthetic leather ear pads and a leather and steel headband. Check out the surprisingly low price and you might be surprised.

Save $69.90 on the Focal Bathys

Focal’s stunning noise-cancelling wireless headphones are available at a discount, boasting onboard control of Alexa and Google Assistant, multiple microphones for clear voice capture and a stellar battery life of over 30 hours between charges. As well as Bluetooth operation they also have a USB DAC mode that provides up to 24-bit, 192kHz listening for the ultimate fidelity.

Get 45% off Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Be the envy of your friends by saving big on these slick and great-sounding cans that have advanced features thanks to Apple’s W1 chip built-in. Take calls, activate Siri and control your music with multi-functional on-body controls and listen for up to 40 hours, with a five minute quick charge giving you up to 3 hours playback when you’re in a rush.

Save 10% on the Presonus HD9 Studio Headphones

Designed for use in the studio, the Presonis HD9 gibes you superior sound isolation so you can focus on your music instead of the outside world. With an impressive frequency response of 10Hz – 26kHz and accurate low-frequency response, they’re also lightweight and comfortable for those extended sessions. They’re amazing value for a pair of studio-centric cans, too.

Get a great deal on Shure SRH840A Professional Studio Headphones

Shure are legends in the pro audio business and here’s your chance to save on a pair of headphones that are trusted by professionals. With tailored frequency response delivering rich bass, clear mid-range and sparkling highs they also feature a padded headband for an ergonomic fit providing comfort for long sessions. An impressive frequency response of 5Hz – 25KHz means you won’t miss any details when making music.

Save $20 on Audio-Technica ATH-M40x

Audio Technica make all kinds of gear that audio pros rely on and here’s a chance to save on one of their most popular models. With a closed back design for better isolation they offer a flat frequency response that’s ideal for studio monitoring, a very high SPL tolerance for when you want to listen loud, and rotating earcups so you can monitor with one or both ears. Grab a pair today to take your productions to the next level!

Get money off the AKG K-701

AKG’s open-backed circumaural dynamic headphones use flat-wire technology to achieve sparkling highs and rich bass end, with a frequency range of 10Hz – 39kHz that means you will hear every detail of your music. Lightweight and stylish, they also come with a ¼ inch adapter so you can use them between all your playback devices.

Save 20% on Pioneer DJ HDJ-CUE1 DJ

DJs rejoice – here’s 20% off some excellent headphones that have been designed to power your performances. Optional coloured earpads can be swapped out to match your own personal style, while adjustable ear cups allow monitoring with both ears or just one. There’s also a choice of wired or Bluetooth modes so they’re flexible enough to suit the task at hand, and they even fold down making them convenient to transport.

Save $45 on Focal Listen Pro

Listen Pro circumaural closed-back headphones from specialist manufacturer Focal are the essential work tool for music production. Significantly more affordable than many of the company’s models, they have a closed back design but still offer a vibrant and accurate playback, with exclusive cone technology offering acoustic transparency and excellent dynamics.

