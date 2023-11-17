Black Friday is coming on 24 November, but brands are already busy slashing discounts on their products. Remember the exclusive deal on that synth that’s now your go-to instrument? Or what about that half-price plugin you now use on a daily basis? Well, Black Friday is the time to grab another delicious deal that could seriously amp up your music production.

Reverb.com is an online marketplace for music gear, offering a massive range of new, used, and vintage musical instruments, equipment, and accessories. Founded in 2013, it serves as a platform connecting buyers and sellers globally, catering to musicians, collectors, and enthusiasts seeking various music tech products, including guitars, synthesizers, recording gear, and more. This Black Friday, it’s slashing prices of its gear and we’ve compiled our favourites.

5 of Reverb’s best early Black Friday deals on synths, outboard and samplers, at a glance:

Roland SP-404SX

The Roland SP-404SX is a compact and portable sampler designed for musicians, producers, and DJs. A sequel to the coveted SP-404, it offers 12 trigger pads for sample playback, onboard effects, a pattern sequencer, and a built-in microphone for immediate sampling. Its versatility includes SD card storage, USB connectivity, and battery power options, making it a top choice for beatmakers and sample choppers.

Roland SH-101 32-key synth

The Roland SH-101 is a legendary monophonic analogue synthesizer initially released in the early 1980s. Renowned for its compact design, ease of use, and distinctive sound, it features a single oscillator, sub-oscillator, noise generator, and modulation options, making it a versatile and iconic instrument in electronic music production.

Teenage Engineering OP-1 with Blue Leather Wrap

You’ve heard of the OP-1, right? Made by Teenage Engineering, it’s a portable, all-in-one synthesizer, sampler, and controller. It boasts a diverse array of sound engines, effects, sequencers, and a built-in FM radio. Its unique design, portability, and versatility cater to on-the-go music production.

Erica Synths PICO SYSTEM II

Erica Synths’ PICO SYSTEM II is a modular synthesizer offering a complete setup in a compact design. It includes modules for sound generation, modulation, mixing, and sequencing, providing flexibility for diverse sound sculpting. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking a comprehensive yet portable modular system.

Universal Audio 6176 Channel Strip

The Universal Audio 6176 is a classic tube microphone preamp combined with a 1176LN FET compressor. Renowned for its warm tube tone, it offers vintage character, dynamics control, and versatility for recording vocals and instruments. Its combination of preamp and compressor delivers professional studio-quality audio.