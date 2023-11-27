Cyber Monday 2023: The 10 best studio monitor deals

Need some volume? Take a look at these studio monitors, now discounted for Cyber Monday.

Every musician and producer needs a great pair of studio monitors that they trust to deliver powerful and accurate sound. Whether you’re recording, mixing and mastering or even just listening back to music for pleasure, a reliable pair of monitors is an absolute must.

We’ve gathered together some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals covering a range of budgets from compact models through to super-versatile speakers and even subwoofers! Take advantage of this opportunity to supercharge your studio setup with a pair of studio monitors that’s right for you.

10 of the best Cyber Monday deals on studio monitors, at a glance:

Get 25% off the Yamaha HS7 6.5″ Powered Studio Monitor

Yamaha’s distinctive monitors are a mainstay of studios around the world and here’s a chance to save big on a pair for your own studio. With built-in bi-amplification, they use a 6.5 inch woofer and 1 inch tweeter to produce up to 95W of output. An advanced magnetic design produces a powerful and uniform magnetic field for exceptionally smooth, wide-range response and extended dynamic capability. You won’t regret adding a pair of these iconic studio monitors to your setup.

Save 10% on Genelec 8020D Active Studio Monitors

Optimised to perform well in a variety of environments, the Genelec 8020D Compact 2-way Active Monitor provides exceptional sound reproduction despite its small design, making it ideal for smaller studios with limited space. With each cabinet containing two discrete amplifiers and an active crossover, they deliver 50W per amp and boast a frequency response of 56Hz – 20kHz. Whatever size your studio, the Genelecs will deliver superior sound.

Save $100 on the JBL LSR310S Powered Studio Subwoofer

Who doesn’t like more bass? That’s what you’ll get with JBL’s powerful 200W subwoofer that can be added to any monitor setup. Using a 10 inch downward-firing driver, it has a special optional feature that emulates the bass frequencies found in clubs so you can accurately hear what your mixes will sound like on the dancefloor. Or, leave it off for a more studio-focused sound. With a maximum SPL of 113dB you’ll feel every inch of the bass as you mix and master your tracks.

Get 25% off the Swissonic V7

Everyone loves a bargain when it comes to fitting out your studio with some great monitor speakers. Swissonic’s V7s have 70W of bi-amped power (50+20) across the 7 inch woofer and tweeter. With a stylish design, they have a frequency response of 39Hz – 25kHz letting you hear every detail of your music, and both jack and RCA inputs as well as a manual frequency correction option.

Save $30 on the KRK Rokit 5 G4

KRK’s distinctive monitors are known for their amazing power and sonic accuracy. The Rokit G5 is one of the company’s more compact models, perfect for smaller studios or desktops. With a tweeter plus a 5 inch kevlar woofer it offers a built-in class D power amp and provides a wide, deep and dynamic listening “sweet-spot” with excellent imaging. What’s more, a clever onboard digital EQ system provides 25 different EQ setups and there’s a companion app for room correction. These speakers will do you proud!

Get 10% off the ADAM Audio T7V

These studio monitors are designed to meet the demands of producers and engineers with small-to-mid-sized room spaces, and come complete with some of Adam’s most forward-thinking technology and features. There’s an impressive bottom end down to 39Hz and a volume output of up to 110dB as well as an integrated 50W amplifier and rear-firing bass reflex port. And all for a surprisingly accessible price!

Here’s $50 off Yamaha’s HS5 Active Monitors

Yamaha’s super-compact studio monitors still pack quite a punch, with a bi-amped total power of 70W per side powering a 5 inch woofer and a 1 inch tweeter. As well as level controls they also feature a high trim switch and room control switch, all housed within an MDF bass-reflex cabinet. With a small footprint they are ideal for tighter spaces but will still deliver accurate and impressive results.

Save $150 on IK Multimedia’s iLoud MTM

These great-looking compact speakers from IK have won fans around the world for their incredible performance and portability. Boasting bi-amped Class D power of 50W per side, they use dual 3.5 inch drivers plus a tweeter to deliver a flat frequency response that’s perfect for mastering and mixing. Unusually they have a wider range of I/O than normal and can be daisy chained with extra speakers as well as having their own headphone port. There’s special self-calibration as well as DSP-controlled performance making these formidable speakers in any situation.

Get $30 off Presonus Eris E4.5

Ideal for gaming and home video production, the Eris E4.5 delivers studio-quality sound but is also compact enough to fit in almost any space. It’s flexible too, with RCA and balanced inputs, an aux input for connecting smaller devices and an onboard headphone stage with its own amplifier. 25W per side class B amplification means solid power for whatever the task is at hand.

Save $50 on the JBL 306P MKII 6″ Powered Studio Monitor

Producing a neutral sound across a wide frequency space makes these perfect for all your mixing and mastering applications. Active nearfield monitors, they have powerful class D amplifiers built in and are magnetically shielded for safe use around other equipment. A 6-inch woofer and 1 inch tweeter pump out plenty of power for mixing and mastering your tracks.

