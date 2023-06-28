YouTuber produces full track in Apple Store – and shows you how easy it is

Did you know that, right now, you can waltz into your local Apple store and make a song – and take home the project – for free? In a new video, YouTuber and savvy music gear solutionist, playpm, shows just how easy it is. Now, he’s urging you to follow suit.

In the video, which you can watch below, playpm implores his viewers, especially those who don’t have an up-to-date Mac computer, to “utilise” the free and legal service.

He simply goes into an Apple store and loads up the latest version of GarageBand, version 10.4.1, on a demo Apple Mac Studio. He then proceeds to make a fully-fledged tune using the DAW’s stock instruments, samples and plugins.

The “king of workarounds” bashes out a gnarly beat, then shows you how to export this to your own SD card so you can finish it off at home – or at another Apple store, of course.

But hang on – how’s the valiant YouTuber filming himself doing this and recording his screen in the Apple store? Well, remember that thing above your screen? It’s a camera and it’s perfectly legal to use and you can export the video to your own SD card in-store. Don’t worry, we’re all learning lessons today.

The YouTuber, although an Apple customer himself, clearly has frustrations with the tech corporation’s “endless loop” of product releases. He says: “They [Apple] will do whatever they can to make you feel that your current device is old, slow and needs to be upgraded. That is so Apple. They just make you the problem and sell you the solution.” He says.

“And the problem doesn’t need to be physical only. It’s also mental. This is an endless loop which will never be stopped.”

Playpm’s channel is full of savvy tricks and solutions that make music production more affordable. Last year, he created a makeshift MPC Live 2 with a MacBook and $23 and suggested a free alternative to the Dirtywave M8 and Polyend Tracker. He also recreated Roland’s AIRA compact instruments (you can read our review of the Roland AIRA S-1 here) for free.

Meanwhile, Apple recently showcased a variety of new products at its annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference. The most anticipated announcement was its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, while the new Mac Pro, Mac Studio and new 15-inch MacBook Air were also revealed. Not forgetting the new adaptive audio update forAirPods.

The tech brand also recently brought Logic Pro to the iPad. In our review of Logic Pro for iPad, we gave it a strong nine out of ten, describing the app as an “accomplished and powerful production suite”.

Be sure to check out playpm’s music tech workarounds and subscribe to his YouTube channel.