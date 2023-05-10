Apple is bringing Logic Pro to iPad

The app offers a complete collection of tools for songwriting, beat making, recording and more, on the go

Apple has unveiled that DAW Logic Pro will now be available on iPad.

The release also sees the unveiling of Final Cut Pro, their video editing app, which will also be available on iPad. However, Logic Pro will be only available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later, while Final Cut Pro is only compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later.

To make Logic Pro more iPad-friendly, Logic has been adjusted to be used with Multi-Touch gestures, using pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll among others. According to Apple, this will ensure that music making a lot easier for users, as it allows them to use the app more intuitively.

Users can also use the iPad built-in microphone to record directly into Logic, as opposed to using an interface. As well as this, the reformed app now offers an all-new sound browser, which uses filtering to help musicians discover sounds.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” says Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.

Creators can also make edits and draw detailed track automation with Apple Pencil, and connect a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to utilise key commands that speed up production.

As the normal Logic application used on Macs and MacBook, there will also be a variety of beat making and production tools, and a full-featured mixer, which gives options to create a professional sounding mix.

Finally, regarding import and export, the Logic Pro app supports roundtrip capabilities, meaning that you can move projects between Mac, and iPad.

Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro for iPad will be available from 23 May, for either £4.99 per month, or £49 per year including a one-month free trial.

For more information, head to Apple.com.