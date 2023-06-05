WWDC 2023: New “world’s thinnest” 15-inch MacBook Air unveiled

WWDC 2023 was a whirlwind of releases and updates. We saw the new Macs, the new iOS 17, Apple’s Vision Pro headset and much, much more

WWDC 2023: Yesterday (Monday), Apple promised at the beginning of this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that the event was going to feature the tech company’s “biggest announcements ever”. Aside from the anticipated Vision Pro headset and new Mac Pro, music producers were treated to a new 15-inch MacBook Air, boasting a bigger screen for making music on the fly.

The new 15-inch – 15.3 inches to be precise – MacBook Air, “the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop”, is powered by the M2 chip, much like its 13-inch sibling. It has 24 GB of memory and 2TB of storage. There’s also a six-speaker sound system, up to eighteen hours of battery life, 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and as is 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon,” John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, says on Apple’s site. “From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design, to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all.”

What is WWDC, you ask? Each year, the Worldwide Developers Conference takes place at Apple Park in California – Apple HQ, if you will – with the purpose of updating the tech-loving world on upcoming Apple products, platforms and updates to existing ones. The events are also livestreamed so anyone can tune in and find out the latest goings on with Apple.

At WWDC 2020, we got to see macOS Big Sur and iOS 14 in action, and then in 2021 Apple gave us Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, macOS Monterey and iOS 15. Last year, at WWDC 2022, tech consumers found themselves indulged in the wonders of new MacBooks, iOS Ventura and new M2 chips.

This year, alongside the new MacBook Air 15-inch, Apple finally revealed its remarkable-looking Vision Pro mixed reality headset, as well as the new Mac Pro and Mac Studio, new M2 Max and Ultra chips and new capabilities for AirPods.

Find out more about all the new updates and announcements via apple.com