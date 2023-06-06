WWDC 2023: Apple adds Adaptive Audio to its AirPods for a smarter listening experience

Updates to Automatic Switching are also in store to make moving between Apple devices a smoother experience.

WWDC 2023: Apple’s best-selling wireless earbuds are about to get some new updates that’ll make your listening experience even more personal and seamless.

To start, three new features will be arriving on the AirPods Pro 2 this fall: Adaptive Audio, Personalised Volume, and Conversation Awareness.

As its name suggests, Adaptive Audio works by adapting to the changes in noise levels in a user’s immediate surroundings. The feature is said to ‘dynamically blend’ Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation together, in order to “seamlessly tailor the noise control experience” as you navigate between changing interactions throughout the day.

With the new update, your Airpods Pro should be able to differentiate between your lawn mowing adventures and conversations with a friend and customise the audio mix accordingly.

Meanwhile, Personalised Volume uses machine learning to understand environmental conditions and listening preferences over time to automatically fine-tune your audio experience. There’s also a Conversation Awareness feature that automatically lowers your music volume (and background noises) and enhances the voices in front of you when it detects speech.

And for those with multiple Apple devices, moving between them with your AirPods will soon be easier with updates to Automatic Switching.

“Now it is significantly faster to transition from a conference call on Mac to your favourite playlist on iPhone, all without missing a beat,” the Cupertino giant says.

The changes are due this fall with the rollout of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17.

For those unfamiliar with WWDC, the Worldwide Developers Conference occurs yearly at Apple Park in California, to update the tech world on new and updated Apple products and platforms. The event is also livestreamed so anyone around the world can watch.

