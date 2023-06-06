WWDC 2023: Apple unveils “most powerful” PC Mac Pro and Mac Studio

The brand also showcased the new M2 Ultra chip, Vision Pro headset, 15-inch MacBook Air, and new AirPod features

WWDC 2023: Apple crammed a head-turning number of updates and huge announcements into two hours at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) yesterday (Monday). One of those, alongside the Vision Pro headset, AirPods Adaptive Audio update and 15-inch MacBook Air, was the all-new Mac Pro and Mac Studio.

The biggest mic drop of this year’s conference – apart from the frankly Westworld-esque Vision Pro mixed reality headset – was the new Mac Pro. It’s being dubbed as the “most powerful computer ever” by Apple, in many ways thanks to its new M2 Ultra chip.

The new M2 Ultra chip utilises a cutting-edge second-generation 5-nanometer process and Apple’s UltraFusion technology which essentially links two M2 Max chips. It has an impressive 134 billion transistors, with the M2 Ultra surpassing M1 Ultra by an additional 20 billion, resulting in doubled performance capabilities.

With both the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro, you’ll get a whopping 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU and 192 GB of unified memory. It’s up to three times faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro and its starting configuration is up to seven times faster.

The Mac Studio has 1.8 times faster CPU performance than its predecessor, up to 3.6 times faster GPU performance and up to 4.4 times faster machine learning capabilities.

The new Macs will be available to purchase from 13 June. The Mac Studio costs $1,999 while the Mac Pro is $6,999. Find out more at apple.com.