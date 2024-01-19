NAMM 2024: Korg’s new Opsix mkII promises “more variety than any single synth has ever been able to achieve before”

The latest version of the Opsix features a host of updates sure to allure any synth aficionado…

NAMM 2024: Korg is set to showcase its latest game-changing synthesizer at this year’s NAMM show.

A step up from the original Opsix – which launched in late 2020 – the Opsix mkII is a six-in-one synth is set to expand on its predecessor with its expansive array of innovative new sound components, real-time controls and a wide choice of thirty high definition effects to play with.

Korg promises that the Opsix mkII has “more variety than any single synth has ever been able to achieve before”, and we’re prepared to believe this based on its polyphonic capabilities being upped to 64 voices, allowing users to layer more sounds to create more rich, more intricate soundscapes. There’s also a 16-step pattern sequencer to boot.

Korg has made hands-on, real-time control quick and easy with the Opsix mkII’s illuminated data entry knobs and faders. There’s also an OLED digital display panel with a spectrum analyser and oscilloscope, allowing for a quick, instant snapshot of your workflow.

Much like the first-generation Opsix, the mkII version has six operator modes, including Subtractive, Semi-Modular, Analog (Modeling), Waveshaping, Additive, and Classic FM.

It offers the same modulation matrix, with three EGs, three LFOs, and 12 virtual patches for a wide variety of routing possibilities. But the 3-stage effects processing will allow users of the newer model to muster a slightly more fine-tuned, unique and expressive sound.

The mkII will also offer a selection of analogue-style filters, such as the Korg MS-20 low-pass/high-pass filter, and the powerful and smooth Korg PolySix low-pass filter.

There’s also a randomiser button that will reset the synth’s parameters and generate an entirely fresh sound. This feature can shake up everything, or be restricted to just randomising the operators, algorithms or sequences. Hopefully the feature will encourage users to experiment, plunging them into sonic palettes they normally wouldn’t stumble upon.

When it launches, the Opsix mkII will be priced at £699.

For more info, head to Korg.