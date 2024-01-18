NAMM 2024: Audient’s ORIA is an all-in-one interface that “prioritises immersive audio workflows”

Audient has partnered with “calibration experts” Sonarworks to enable users to load SoundID Reference profiles directly into its hardware.

NAMM 2024: Audient has introduced the ORIA – an “all in one” interface and monitor controller designed specifically for multi-speaker arrays, from stereo to 9.1.6 setups and everything in between.

ORIA doubles up as a USB-C audio interface with 16 outputs and a standalone monitor controller via its ADAT Inputs or an Optional Dante Card.

Set to arrive in the first quarter of 2024, ORIA also offers two dedicated relayed switched stereo outputs, two independent headphone outputs, BNC Word Clock in and out, as well as two Audient Console Mic Preamps and 16 ADAT inputs.

It also hosts Advanced Speaker Processing, allowing users to create up to 32 custom onboard calibration Profiles (presets) for any monitoring format by utilising per channel 8-band EQ, Speaker Delay, Trim and Bass Management tools.

Especially for this new product, Audient has partnered with “calibration experts” Sonarworks so that users can load SoundID Reference profiles directly into its hardware. Measure and calibrate your room in under an hour, then make use of full control of your stereo, surround or Dolby Atmos environment, via its software and iPad Remote.

“As immersive audio continues to become more prevalent across music, film, TV, game and VR production, our goal was to design a purpose-driven and affordable solution for those wanting to work in the immersive space,” says Audient’s Andrew Allen.

“ORIA is designed to prioritise immersive audio workflows, giving you onboard room and speaker calibration DSP, true immersive monitoring control and professional audio performance, alongside intelligent integrations with Sonarworks and Dolby Atmos.”

ORIA ships with a Sonarworks Reference Measurement microphone and a 60-Day free trial of the SoundID Reference for Multichannel software both included in the box. Audient will eventually integrate support for the Dolby Atmos Renderer, but further details are yet to be revealed on this.

ORIA will retail at £2520/€2885/$2625. The optional Dante Card is £600/€685/ $625. You can visit Audient at The NAMM Show, booth #7003, Hall C. Find out more over at the official Audient website.