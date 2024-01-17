NAMM 2024: Korg’s KR-11 is a compact yet feature-packed rhythm box

The portable machine offers 126 rhythm patterns suitable for EDM, blues/R&B, jazz/latin, rock and more.

NAMM 2024: Korg has announced the KR-11, a compact rhythm machine that echoes the features of its 1963-launched Korg Doncamatic.

Arriving just in time for NAMM Show 2024, this retro-looking unit looks to follow Korg’s 2013-launched KR Mini. It also dons a similar size to products in Korg’s Volca range, clocking in at a similar size of just 160 by 115 by 44 millimetres.

While the KR-11 is small, affordable and described as “simple” by Korg, it is feature-packed, offering loads of sound presets and even velocity-sensitive pads.

With an intuitive interface, the KR-11 offers 126 rhythm patterns spanning various genres such as EDM, blues/R&B, jazz/latin and rock, and you can customise and save up to 14 patterns. Listen to its audio demos below:

The 16 velocity-sensitive pads make for fun finger drumming, providing a realistic drumming experience. In Pad Play mode, users can create authentic drum-like performances, further expanding the device’s versatility.

If you’re looking for hands-free control, an optional pedal switch is available, allowing you to start and stop or change patterns. This, along with its nifty size, makes it an ideal option for live performance.

The device features a headphone/line-out jack for external audio output, connecting to PA, mixer, amp, or other devices. With a metronome function, it caters to the needs of guitarists, bassists, keyboardists, and orchestral players.

It also has an in-built speaker that’s been newly developed and delivers a powerful yet compact sound range, complemented by Korg’s Acoustage Bass technology. This is an original sound enhancement technology designed by Korg to virtually enhance the bass range in audio output.

The Korg KR-11 isn’t the first piece of music tech to be announced ahead of NAMM, which takes place from 25 to 28 January 2024. We’ve also seen a new “completely redesigned” MOTU 828 audio interface, and Yamaha has revealed its intriguing new SEQTRACK, an all-in-one music creation machine. Another interesting release is the Dtronics DT-303, an FX box built to compliment 303 basslines specifically.

No price has yet been revealed. Find out more about the KR-11 via Korg.