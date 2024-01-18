NAMM 2024: The microKorg is back, packing classic “essence” with “powerful new features”

NAMM 2024: Korg has revived one of its most successful classic synths with the all-new microKorg 2. This new offering captures the “legacy of innovation and excellence” which has kept the original microKorg a “mainstay” in studios for more than twenty years, but with exciting contemporary features.

In celebration of the release, two limited edition colour variants will be available – metallic black and metallic white. Both models are accentuated with aluminium details and come with a matching soft case.

“The microKORG 2 is not just a new instrument; it’s a new chapter in synth history,” says Korg. The brand had previously celebrated the microKorg’s 20th birthday back at Superbooth last year with a special Crystal edition, but this is the first time the brand has offered an entirely new and upgraded successor.

The microKorg 2 hosts five dynamic knobs, each one a “gateway to fine-tuning your sound”, plus an expanded bank selection. It has a 2.8-inch colour display, where you can see your parameters come to life by animated effects for instant feedback. Users can also switch to an oscilloscope view to watch their changing sound waves.

One distinctive feature of the original microKORG was its own mic. It offered the ability to produce unique robotic voices, which at the time, was a tool typically reserved for specialised studio equipment. The microKorg 2 now offers a new vocal processor with advanced technology, including hard-tune pitch correction and a harmoniser feature.

As for effects, users can decorate their vocals with reverb, crisp delay, and more. The famed gooseneck design of the mic also now has a metallic aesthetic for that added modern flair.

Elsewhere, it also integrates a loop recorder, an arpeggiator, and a new programme selector with eight preset programmes for each bank, and room for up to 64 saved custom sounds. All the usual patching capabilities are on offer, but this time with a “digital twist” where you can shape your sound and see your patches come to life on the screen.

The microKorg 2 is due for a June 2024 release. Find out more at Korg.