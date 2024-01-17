All of Dillon Bastan’s Max For Live tools are now free to download in one giant bundle

Dillon Bastan, the developer whose name you’d be hard pressed to miss in the Max For Live community, has released a free, all-in-one bundle containing the full collection of his free M4L devices.

For the uninitiated, Max For Live is an integrated environment in Ableton Live that offers a wide range of creative tools, including synths, samplers, effects, and experimental MIDI generators.

Given the buckloads of devices – both free and commercial – available to choose from, the world of M4L can be pretty overwhelming if you’re new to the game. Here’s how Bastan’s latest release comes in, as it offers a great starting point for all you rookies out there looking to foray into the weird and wonderful world of M4L.

The package, which arrives as a single, downloadable bundle, features all 10 of Bastan’s free M4L devices. They include:

Fractal filters: a 50-band filterbank that uses a visualisation of Julia Set fractals

Strange Mod: a device that uses Strange or Chaotic Attractors to produce a moving 3D coordinate

Cellular Degradation: a polyphonic tone generator that combines cellular automation

Swarmalators T: a swarm synthesizer device

Swarmalators N: a swarm MIDI generator device

Spectral Attractors: a device that uses a physics simulation and a phase vocoder

Screaming Janus: a device comprising a simulation of Janus Bunch Oscillators and a corresponding bank of brutal oscillators.

Markov Variations: a tool to transition between Ableton Live variations using Markov Chains

Logistic Mod: a modulator device that uses the logistic equation for modelling population growth

Image2Wavetable: a tool that turns an image into a wavetable to be used by Live’s wavetable (and others).

Download the full bundle from Dillon Bastan’s website.