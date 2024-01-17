All of Dillon Bastan’s Max For Live tools are now free to download in one giant bundle
The perfect Max For Live starter pack has arrived.
Image: MusicTech
Dillon Bastan, the developer whose name you’d be hard pressed to miss in the Max For Live community, has released a free, all-in-one bundle containing the full collection of his free M4L devices.
For the uninitiated, Max For Live is an integrated environment in Ableton Live that offers a wide range of creative tools, including synths, samplers, effects, and experimental MIDI generators.
Given the buckloads of devices – both free and commercial – available to choose from, the world of M4L can be pretty overwhelming if you’re new to the game. Here’s how Bastan’s latest release comes in, as it offers a great starting point for all you rookies out there looking to foray into the weird and wonderful world of M4L.
The package, which arrives as a single, downloadable bundle, features all 10 of Bastan’s free M4L devices. They include:
- Fractal filters: a 50-band filterbank that uses a visualisation of Julia Set fractals
- Strange Mod: a device that uses Strange or Chaotic Attractors to produce a moving 3D coordinate
- Cellular Degradation: a polyphonic tone generator that combines cellular automation
- Swarmalators T: a swarm synthesizer device
- Swarmalators N: a swarm MIDI generator device
- Spectral Attractors: a device that uses a physics simulation and a phase vocoder
- Screaming Janus: a device comprising a simulation of Janus Bunch Oscillators and a corresponding bank of brutal oscillators.
- Markov Variations: a tool to transition between Ableton Live variations using Markov Chains
- Logistic Mod: a modulator device that uses the logistic equation for modelling population growth
- Image2Wavetable: a tool that turns an image into a wavetable to be used by Live’s wavetable (and others).
Download the full bundle from Dillon Bastan’s website.
