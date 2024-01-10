Best audio gear at CES 2024: Headphones, turntables, speakers and… a picture frame?

It’s back – the tech convention that promises eccentric products, bleeding-edge concepts, and a ton of ‘WTF?’ moments. This year at CES 2024, Las Vegas, we’ve spotted slick turntables, powerful speakers and headphones, lighting systems for your studio, a quirky contemporary jukebox and, yes, even a picture frame that doubles as a sound system.

We’ll be updating this article with our favourite audio gear releases from the Consumer Electronics Show as they are announced and unveiled. Be sure to keep checking back to learn more about products that you may never need or may never knew you wanted.

LG DukeBox – A vacuum tube smart speaker for the audiophile that has it all

LG’s new DukeBox smart speaker concept combines old-school-cool vacuum tubes with 360-degree speakers to create “an immersive audio experience that surrounds the listener,” according to the brand. It also boasts a modern OLED display with adjustable transparency that, yes, can show you the vacuum tubes and current song information but will also let you play movies and other visuals. You know, like creating “a cosy fireplace ambience where the vacuum tube is visible amidst the flickering flames” – just like you always wanted…right?

Alas, the DukeBox is not likely to appear in your home anytime soon. It’s just a concept that LG is showing off at CES 2024 but that doesn’t mean we can’t expect it to come to life at some point in the future.

Nanoleaf’s light-up panels now sync to your music output

Nanoleaf, the maker of home lighting panels, has announced Orchestrator, a new feature to sync up your lights to your audio. Your music studio and listening space probably looks pretty cool anyway, we’re sure, but it’s hard to say no to customisable lighting. And when the lights pump along to your favourite beats? Come on!

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 wireless earbuds boast lossless audio

Thanks to Qualcomm’s AptX Lossless technology, Sennheiser’s earbuds have finally gone lossless. The Momentum 4 earbuds will let you listen to your music at CD quality with compatible devices – this probably doesn’t mean from the latest MacBook Pro or iPhone, as it’ll also need an AptX Lossless codec, sadly.

The Momentum True Wireless 4 will be released on 29 February at $299.95 (€299.99 / £259.99).

Samsung’s Music Frame is real and it’s actually kinda cool

Speakers are getting quirkier by the year. Remember Bang & Olufson’s Beoplay A9s with Joy Division and New Order designs? Samsung’s got a new idea.

The Music Frame doesn’t have a screen – which feels like it defeats the whole point of the product, honestly – but you will insert your physical photos into the frame to disguise your speaker setup behind your favourite art. It could be a vinyl cover art, a family photo or, sure, a picture of a turntable.

As Engadget says in the video above, you can use it as a home smart speaker with six drivers that might be more impressive than you think. You can also set up multiple Music Frames for a stereo pair or multiroom setup. It also has Dolby Atmos capabilities for home theatre and listening applications.

Where is CES 2024?

The Consumer Electronics Show is held at 12 different venues around Las Vegas, Nevada. This includes the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Venetian Expo, the Aria Resort & Casino and Park MGM. These are categorised into Tech East, Tech West and Tech South.

CES 2024 runs from Tuesday 9 January 2024 to Friday 12 January 2024.

