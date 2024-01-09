CES 2024: Nanoleaf’s Orchestrator lets you light up your studio in sync with your beats

Due to launch this spring, Orchestrator will let users create their own light shows by customising unique palettes, effects and more.

CES 2024: Nanoleaf, a smart lighting innovation company, has unveiled its new Orchestrator software at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

The software connects directly with your computer’s sound source and isolates the response to your device for a “perfectly synchronised” light show to accompany your favourite songs or tracks you’ve crafted yourself.

Nanoleaf announced Orchestrator today (9 January) as part of the first day of CES 2024, which concludes this Friday (12 January). Orchestrator “transforms your experience with music like never before”, according to the brand, and creates captivating colour and light shows with real-time music analysis and beat detection.

Nanoleaf states that its software stands apart from existing music visualisers as it connects directly to the sound source, as opposed to detecting any audio within a space as other products do. Although Nanoleaf’s current Rhythm feature (found in its other products) reacts to sound, the new Orchestrator technology takes things up a notch by “intelligently” picking up on beats, melodies, and the audio spectrum to generate visuals.

Energetic beats will deliver pulsating light reactions, while slower or more melodic songs will gently dance across your wall with synchronised animations. Users can also choose to create light shows themselves by customising their own unique palettes, effects, and more.

Also at CES, Nanoleaf has unveiled other lighting products suitable for studio use. An indoor Essentials Matter Smart Multicolour Lightstrip will launch later this year, which can be grouped together with other lights and automated with Matter hubs.

The brand has also shared that the “world’s first-ever” smart modular ceiling light panel with design customisation – the Skylight – will ship this January after it was first previewed at CES 2023. It also hosts a Rhythm Music Visualiser feature.

Orchestrator works via the Nanoleaf desktop app and is compatible with any music streaming platform or audio player. It is planned for a Spring 2024 release, but further details on this are yet to be unveiled.

Find out more at Nanoleaf. You can also find out what else to expect from this year’s CES 2024 via the official CES website.