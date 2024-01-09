CES 2024: Sennheiser announces Momentum 4 earbuds with lossless audio

Yesterday at the CES 2024 consumer tech trade show in Las Vegas, Sennheiser announced the fourth edition of its Momentum earbuds range.

The Momentum 4 earbuds have a keen focus on sound quality, most notably now supporting Qualcomm’s AptX Lossless technology, which delivers high-quality, lossless audio when paired with your phone, tablet, smart TV or laptop.

Introduced to the public in 2021, aptX Lossless is an audio technology that allows for the transmission of high-quality audio wirelessly, maintaining the original audio quality when streaming or transmitting audio over Bluetooth connections. The audio you hear through the Momentum 4 therefore retains its fidelity and richness similar to how it was recorded, offering a near-CD quality experience without the need for cables.

The new Sennheiser Momentum 4 true wireless earbuds support Bluetooth LE audio and Auracast, so you can connect your earbuds to an unlimited number of devices. They also offer adaptive noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience.

In terms of battery life, Momentum 4 offer up to 7.5 hours from the earbuds themselves, extendable up to 30 hours with the charging case, rivalling top-tier competitors such as the Sony WF-1000XM5.

At CES, Sennheiser’s been busy releasing details about its other upcoming headphones, too. Also announced are the new exercise-focused Momentum Sport earbuds, offering built-in sensors for tracking heart rate and body temperature and compatibility with apps such as Garmin and Strava.

We’ve also been given a first look at Sennheiser’s Accentum Plus over-ear headphones. These feature an extended battery life, lasting up to 50 hours, providing ample usage time. They support AptX Adaptive for enhanced audio quality and offer five hours of listening with a rapid 10-minute charge.

The Accentum Plus will be available first on 20 February at $229.95 (€229.99 / £199.99), followed by the Momentum True Wireless 4 on 29 February at $299.95 (€299.99 / £259.99). The Momentum Sport, equipped with heart rate and body temperature sensors, is set to release on 9 April for $329.95 (€329.99 / £259.99).

Find out more at Sennheiser.