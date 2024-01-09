CES 2024: JBL unveils new range of true wireless earphones plus portable speakers for travel and parties

CES 2024: Audio brand JBL has unveiled a multitude of new products at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), including the JBL Live TWS 3 Series of true wireless earphones with “game changing” Smart Charging Cases. Each one comes fitted with an LED touch display.

And that’s not all, as refreshed models of its award-winning range of portable speakers – the Xtreme 4, Clip 5 and Go 4 – have also been unmasked, plus new PartyBox speakers.

CES kicks off today (9 January) and wraps up this Friday (12 January) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. JBL’s new launches will be rolling out throughout the course of the year, so let’s take a closer look at each one:

JBL Live TWS 3 Series

This wireless earphone range includes Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3 and Live Flex 3 designs, all accompanied by the Smart Charging Case found in the JBL Tour Pro 2. The case’s 1.45” inch LED touch display provides listeners with “full control” of almost all features and functions in real time. These will be landing from mid-June. Other features include:

Hi-Res Audio

Bluetooth 5.3 with LE so users can enjoy “stable” multipoint connections

Improved battery life, with the Live Buds 3 carrying up to 40 hours of portable playtime, up to 48 hours with the Live Beam 3, and up to 50 hours with the Live Flex 3

Available in four colours – Purple, Blue, Silver and Black

IP55 waterproof rating

Prices: £179.99/€199.99

Portable speakers

The JBL Xtreme 4, Clip 5 and Go 4 are all due to land this March. Each speaker introduces Auracast for the first time, with unlimited connectivity options for stereo or multi-speaker pairing across different speakers.

The Xtreme 4 has AI Sound Boost which analyses audio in real time with an AI algorithm to optimise the acoustic output level. It hosts two woofers, two drivers and dual-pumping JBL Bass Radiators. There’s up to 24 hours of playtime and a power bank to charge your phone on the go. The battery is replaceable. (£329.99/€349.99).

The Clip 5 (£59.99/€69.99) has a redesigned carabiner with a bigger and more accessible opening. There’s an increase in driver power and up to 12 hours of playtime making it perfect for travel, and the smaller Go 4 (£39.99/€49.99) offers seven hours of playtime and comes in six colours. It has “more robust” sound and “punchier” bass than its predecessor, plus an updated aesthetic and more durable strap.

PartyBox speakers

Three PartyBox products will arrive in April – the Club 120 (£349.99/€399.99), the Stage 320 (£549.99/€599.99), and the compatible Wireless Mic (£119.99/€129.99).

The Club 120 offers deeper bass and a dynamic light show that syncs with your music. It delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and has an easy-to-swap replaceable battery. There are two mic inputs and one guitar input, plus it’s compatible with the JBL PartyBox App.

Those looking for more playtime can opt for the Stage 320, with 18 hours on offer. It has two high-sensitivity woofers and dual tweeters, a telescopic handle and wheels for transportation, and a replaceable battery. FastCharge is on board, for a 10-minute charge boost that delivers two hours of playtime.

The Wireless Mic comes in a plug-and-play two-mic pack, with up to 20 hours of playtime and a rechargeable battery that can be charged while using.

Check out more from JBL and CES 2024.