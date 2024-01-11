CES 2024: FiiO is bringing back the ’80s with this Walkman-inspired cassette player

CES 2024: Strap in as Chinese manufacturer FiiO takes us on a trip down nostalgia town with the release of the CP13, a modern-day cassette player inspired by the iconic Sony Walkman.

As FiiO explains, the CP13 pays homage to the first of Sony’s portable cassette tape players from 1979, all the way down to its “silver-blue” finish and retro design. Featuring large playback buttons, an oversized knob, and a 3.5mm headphone port, you’d be sure to receive a blast from the past every time you take the player for a spin.

And while FiiO has added several modern elements such as a USB-C port for charging and a status LED, the rest of the player stays true to the retro theme: Bluetooth connectivity isn’t included, nor is there the ability to convert tapes to MP3 files.

In terms of battery life, the CP13 is said to offer up to 15 hours of playback, which should be enough for a full day on the road.

Priced at £129, the player will be released in early March, with a variety of finishes including white, black and blue for you to choose from.

Previously deemed obsolete, cassette tapes have experienced a surprising resurgence of late as sought-after collector’s items, thanks to their appearance in popular media like the ‘The Last of Us’ hit series as well as due to major pop acts like Billie Eilish, Lady GaGa, and Taylor Swift making their albums available in that format.

In 2022, sales of cassette tapes reached a 20-year peak, with an annual figure of 195,000 sales for the year.