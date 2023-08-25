Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist release collab album, Voir Dire

The album, only available via streaming site Gala Music, has been teased to fans for six years.

The Alchemist, arguably one of the hottest producers in hip-hop right now, has released an anticipated collaborative album with his rapper equivalent, Earl Sweatshirt.

The 11-track album, entitled Voir Dire, also features a track made with rapper MIKE, called Sentry, accompanied by a Ryosuke Tanzawa-directed music video. Watch it below:

The rest of the album is only available to stream via Gala Music, a music streaming service backed by Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records that lets listeners download music as a ‘digital collectible’.

This is not the first we’ve heard of a joint album by the pair. In 2017, The Alchemist told fans that they’d already put the album out on YouTube under a fake name. In a tweet two years later, he addressed the album again, writing: “We hid a whole album on YouTube under a fake name and YouTube page. Fake album cover, song titles, the whole 9. Nobody found it yet.”

Voir Dire comes ten years after Earl Sweatshirt’s Doris. The rapper has been running a ten-year anniversary tour celebrating the album and, at the LA show, was joined on stage by fellow OFWGKTA member and double Grammy-winner, Tyler, The Creator.

The full tracklist for the album is as follows:

100 High Street Vin Skully Sentry [ft. MIKE] All The Small Things My Brother, The Wind 27 Braids Mac Deuce Sirius Blac Geb Deadzone Free the Ruler

Earl Sweatshirt isn’t the only in-demand rapper to have worked with The Alchemist recently. Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Award-winning Mr Morale And The Big Steppers also featured the production wizardry of the LA-based producer.

In October of 2022, The Alchemist launched a production masterclass on the educational platform Aulert called Beatmaking & Sampling for Hip-Hop.

See when Earl Sweatshirt is playing in a city near you by heading to earlsweatshirt.com.