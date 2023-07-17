logo
News

New documentary MIXTAPE explores impact of mixtapes on hip-hop culture

The artists featured in the documentary include Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Big Boi, Fat Joe, Kid Capri, DJ Drama, and KRS-One.

 
Lil Wayne in MIXTAPE documentary

Lil Wayne in MIXTAPE documentary

Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial

A recently announced upcoming documentary is set to explore the history of hip-hop mixtape culture.

The documentary, MIXTAPE, is part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of hip-hop. It focuses on how mixtapes helped to spread hip-hop culture into the mainstream, after first appearing in New York in the 1970s and now being a popular format for major artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Drake, Danny Brown and Chance The Rapper.

Among the artists featured in the documentary are Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Big Boi, Fat Joe, Kid Capri, DJ Drama, and KRS-One. Meanwhile, the soundtrack album, The Def Tape, will be released in August via Def Jam.

MIXTAPE is directed and produced by Omar Acosta. He said: “Hip-Hop is 50 years old and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate its journey and contextualise its evolution than through the story of the mixtape. Every voice in this film played a critical role, especially the DJs who, as KRS-ONE says beautifully in the film, risked everything to ‘bring us the music’.”

Crosley has also marked the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and hip-hop culture by launching a limited-edition turntable. It’s been developed in partnership with whisky brand Ballantine’s and in collaboration Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA. On Crosley’s website, it says: “Rooted in a shared love of analogue music, RZA brought Ballantine’s and Crosley together to celebrate music, whisky and personal tastes”.

Speaking of historical hip-hop items, one of the genre’s early pioneers, DJ Kool Herc’s turntables, disco ball and more went up for auction in Christie’s Birth Of Hip-Hop collection in 2022, fetching over $200,000.

MIXTAPE has been produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Mercury Studios and Saboteur Media in association with Def Jam Recordings. It will premiere on 1 August 2023 in the US and Canada exclusively on Paramount+, airing in the UK, Australia and Latin America a day later.

Watch the full trailer and find out more information about MIXTAPE at imdb.com.

Lil Wayne
Def Jam RecordingsMTV
#documentary#hip-hop#mixtapes
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.