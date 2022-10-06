Learn from “best hip-hop producer alive” The Alchemist about music production in new masterclass

Aulart’s class features five hours of content covering beatmaking, MPC techniques and sampling through to industry-focused brand monetisation

Revered hip-hop producer The Alchemist has launched a masterclass with music production education platform Aulart.

Beatmaking & Sampling for Hip-Hop is the title of the masterclass and sees the Nas, MF DOOM, Action Bronson, Mobb Deep and Kendrick Lamar collaborator break down the details of his workflow. Awarded the “best hip-hop producer alive” in 2021 by Complex, he also offers insight into how to monetise your brand in the industry and tells the story of how he composed the original score for Grand Theft Auto V.

In 23 chapters over five hours of content, The Alchemist, real name Dan Maman, shows you how to make a beat from scratch, covering his approach to making beats and how he works on an MPC to slice samples and create hip-hop beats.

While he runs you through his unique workflow, he also breaks down and applies these techniques to examples of his most iconic productions on tracks by Nas, Schoolboy Q, and Boldy James.

The LA-based producer also explains the importance of sampling, heralding it as an “art form”, says Aulart.

“Over the years,” The Alchemist adds, “I think digging and looking for records is one of the things that’s kept me inspired musically. There’s a feeling when you’re buying records or walk into a record show and you’re like, ‘damn it’s in here – the infinity stone is in here.’”

With 30 years of experience working with the likes of Cypress Hill, Eminem and Action Bronson as well as running his record label, ALC, the producer offers sage advice on how to further your brand in the music industry beyond just selling music.

Aulart is a music production education platform that works with artists and music industry figures to create masterclass courses. So far, the site has racked up over 600 chapters and 127 hours of educational content from various teachers covering music production and songwriting, through to mastering and music management.

Sign up to the Aulart Beatmaking & Sampling for Hip-Hop masterclass by The Alchemist for £63.99 at aulart.com.