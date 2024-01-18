Has The Weeknd collaborated with Justice? Fans speculate a new track is on the way

Justice are due to release a new album and go on tour this year.

The Weeknd appears to be hinting that he may have collaborated with French electronic duo, Justice.

The pair – Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay – have been teasing unreleased music and a new album, which will be their first since 2016’s Woman. It is due to be released this year.

Pedro Winter, who founded the Ed Banger label to which Justice are signed to, broke the news of their return in an interview on a French radio station last year, declaring “I can tell you now. There will be a new album and a new tour in 2024.” The duo are also set to perform at this year’s Coachella festival.

Speculation of a collaboration with The Weeknd began to circulate after the artist posted a range of cryptic images on Instagram containing Justice’s signature cross logo, with one also featuring a French flag. Take a look below:

The Weeknd teases possible collaboration with French duo Justice 🇫🇷🎶❔ pic.twitter.com/YmG4AUP4de — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) January 16, 2024

Producer Mike Dean, who has worked with both artists in the past, further added to the speculation by also sharing images of both The Weeknd and Justice together on his own Instagram account:

Despite this, The Weeknd had previously said he had recorded his final feature back in 2023, and that he would not be appearing in any further collaborations unless Daft Punk reunited, hence why there has been talk of the cryptic posts in the Daft Punk subreddit:

However, The Weeknd is also preparing to release his own album, which will finalise the trilogy he has formed with 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM.

Back in October, Winter shared that the forthcoming Justice record gave him the same feeling he felt when listening to their 2007 Cross album: “Listening to Cross, I had goosebumps – I loved each and every note of this record, and I have goosebumps when I’m listening to the forthcoming [2024] Justice album, too.”

He continued, “I can only be proud as a manager to work with a band that is pushing the boundaries and innovating like them. We are celebrating the 20 years of Ed Banger, but we are also celebrating 20 years of Justice.”