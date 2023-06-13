Justice to return in 2024 with new album and tour

This will be the D.A.N.C.E. hitmakers’ and Ed Banger affiliates’ first album in seven years

French dance duo Justice are set to return to civilization with new music and a new tour in 2024, member Pedro Winter has revealed.

Speaking to French radio station, France Inter, on June 5, the Ed Banger record label founder said, “Is this a scoop? Maybe? I can tell you now. There will be a new album and a new tour in 2024.”

While Gaspard Augé, Winter’s bandmate, released a solo album Escapades, in 2021, and an anniversary special edition re-release of Justice’s genesis album, Cross, was released in 2022, this will be the first full-length Justice album in seven years. Their last was 2016’s Woman.

It’s been a time of stress for the duo since their last album. In 2021, Justice filed a cease and desist letter to Justin Bieber after the cover of his album, coincidentally called Justice, donned a logo that was a “very conscious ripoff”, Augé said, of Justice’s.

“Your use of the Mark is illegal,” the letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, stated. “You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark. Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the Mark is not only illegal but likely to deceive and confuse consumers.”

In lighter news, however, Pedro Winter, head honcho of Ed Banger, which paved the way for the likes of Daft Punk, Mr Oizo and Breakbot, celebrates its 20-year anniversary this year.

In March, they held a huge celebratory event at Printworks, which saw Justice DJ alongside Uffie, Breakbot, Busy P, Annie Mac, Brodinksi, Vegyn, Boston Bun and Erol Alkan.