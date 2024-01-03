The French duo are set to release their fourth album this year.

Legendary French duo Justice have released a teaser of new music that is hoped to come our way later in 2024.

In a post on social media yesterday (2 January), the duo shared a 30-second video titled “Happy New Year” showcasing the new unnamed track alongside clips of a UV meter.

You can watch the clip below:

It was revealed back in June 2023 that the duo was to return from their five-year hiatus. Ed Banger label founder Pedro Winter – AKA Busy P – broke the news in an interview on French radio station France Inter, declaring “The return of Justice. Now it’s official. I can tell you now. There will be a new album and a new tour in 2024.”

Winter first worked with the pair in 2007 as they released their debut LP Cross, and also revealed that listening to this forthcoming record gave him the same goosebumps as when he first heard Cross.

The upcoming album will be the fourth from the French duo, marking a return from Woman, which was released in 2016.

While Justice have been on a hiatus, it didn’t stop them from sharing a previously unheard demo of their classic 2007 track D.A.N.C.E in 2022 to celebrate 15 years since the album’s release.

Further information surrounding the duo’s fourth album is limited at this time, but we’ll keep you posted, so stay tuned to MusicTech in the meantime.