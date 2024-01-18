Kraftwerk’s Wolfgang Flür and Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter have been making music together

New Order’s Peter Hook, Detroit techno pioneer Juan Atkins are also on the album, entitled Time, as well as the German band, U96.

Flür, who was the percussionist for Kraftwerk before exiting the band in 1997, later releasing solo albums Eloquence: Complete Works in 2015 and Magazine 1 in 2022, is set to put out his next work, Time, in September.

According to a new interview with German news channel Blick, Flür hasn’t held back on getting legendary talent in the studio to work on the album. He says Peter Hook, bassist and co-founder of Joy Division and New Order, Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk, and Detroit techno pioneer Juan Atkins have all contributed.

“My album Time will be released in September,” he tells Blick. “Great people are involved: Peter Hook from New Order, Thomas Bangalter from Daft Punk, U96 from Hamburg – and Juan Atkins from Detroit. I will present dance versions of the songs in Zurich.”

Since Daft Punk’s split in 2021, Thomas Bangalter’s working on a number of solo projects. In 2022, he released a solo orchestral album called Mythologies, and in 2023, Bangalter scored the movie Daaaaaalí!, a film exploring the life of artist Salvador Dalí.

Recently, the Daft Punk member was interviewed by French news channel Brut. In it, he revealed that he was once unknowingly sold a ticket to his own show and he also discussed the impact of anonymity as a result of wearing Daft Punk’s iconic robot helmets.

He said: “At some point, it seemed pretentious to continue staying anonymous, and I found myself in situations where people apologised for not having photos to ensure I wouldn’t be disturbed. I wasn’t seeking attention, but the anonymity started to attract more attention than it removed.”

