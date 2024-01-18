Every electronic artist playing Coachella 2024 at a glance

Over 60 electronic acts will be heading down to the Valley this April.

The official Coachella 2024 lineup has landed, and this year festival goers can catch sets from over 60 electronic artists in total.

Due to take place across 12-14 and 19-21 of April at its home of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the festival will host headline performances from Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.

Many of the dance and electronic artists lined up for this year’s event are listed high up the bill, with acts spread across nearly all of its stages such as the mainstage (of course), the Outdoor Stage, the Sahara Tent, the Yuma tent plus others. The Do Lab also hosts a range of electronic artists at its own space, but this lineup is yet to be announced.

Fans are particularly excited to see that duo Justice will be performing at the festival – their first time returning to Coachella since 2017. Peggy Gou, who has also not performed at the festival since her debut in 2018, will be making a return.

View a round up of all of the electronic artists due to perform below (via Billboard):

Friday April 12 & 19

Justice

Everything Always (Dom Dolla & John Summit)

Peggy Gou

Anti Up (Chris Lorenzo & Chris Lake)

Steve Angello

Cloonee

Gorgon City

Tinashe

ANOTR

Adriatique

BLOND:ISH

Mall Grab

Kevin de Vries x Kölsch

Skin On Skin

Innellea

Miss Monique

Ben Stering

Keyspan

Saturday April 13 & 20

Gessafelstein

Jungle

Dom Dolla

Grimes

Charlotte de Witte

ISOxo & Knock2

Purple Disco Machine

Skream & Benga

Orbital

The Blessed Madonna

SPINALL

Oneohtrix Point Never

Kenya Grace

Patrick Mason

Reinier Zonneveld

Mahmut Orhan

Âme x Marcel Dettman

Brutalismus 3000

Maz

Will Clarke

Rebuke

Kimonos

Sunday April 14 & 21

Anyma

John Summit

DJ Snake

BICEP

ARTBAT

Barry Can’t Swim

Two Shell

Folamour

Carlita

Adam Ten x Mita Gami

Eli & Fur

Flight Facilities

DJ Seinfeld

JOPLYN

Pre-sale starts Friday 19 January at 11am PT. Find out more over at Coachella.