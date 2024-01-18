Every electronic artist playing Coachella 2024 at a glance
Over 60 electronic acts will be heading down to the Valley this April.
Image: Dania Maxwell / Getty
The official Coachella 2024 lineup has landed, and this year festival goers can catch sets from over 60 electronic artists in total.
Due to take place across 12-14 and 19-21 of April at its home of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the festival will host headline performances from Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.
Many of the dance and electronic artists lined up for this year’s event are listed high up the bill, with acts spread across nearly all of its stages such as the mainstage (of course), the Outdoor Stage, the Sahara Tent, the Yuma tent plus others. The Do Lab also hosts a range of electronic artists at its own space, but this lineup is yet to be announced.
Fans are particularly excited to see that duo Justice will be performing at the festival – their first time returning to Coachella since 2017. Peggy Gou, who has also not performed at the festival since her debut in 2018, will be making a return.
View a round up of all of the electronic artists due to perform below (via Billboard):
Friday April 12 & 19
- Justice
- Everything Always (Dom Dolla & John Summit)
- Peggy Gou
- Anti Up (Chris Lorenzo & Chris Lake)
- Steve Angello
- Cloonee
- Gorgon City
- Tinashe
- ANOTR
- Adriatique
- BLOND:ISH
- Mall Grab
- Kevin de Vries x Kölsch
- Skin On Skin
- Innellea
- Miss Monique
- Ben Stering
- Keyspan
Saturday April 13 & 20
- Gessafelstein
- Jungle
- Dom Dolla
- Grimes
- Charlotte de Witte
- ISOxo & Knock2
- Purple Disco Machine
- Skream & Benga
- Orbital
- The Blessed Madonna
- SPINALL
- Oneohtrix Point Never
- Kenya Grace
- Patrick Mason
- Reinier Zonneveld
- Mahmut Orhan
- Âme x Marcel Dettman
- Brutalismus 3000
- Maz
- Will Clarke
- Rebuke
- Kimonos
Sunday April 14 & 21
- Anyma
- John Summit
- DJ Snake
- BICEP
- ARTBAT
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Two Shell
- Folamour
- Carlita
- Adam Ten x Mita Gami
- Eli & Fur
- Flight Facilities
- DJ Seinfeld
- JOPLYN
Pre-sale starts Friday 19 January at 11am PT. Find out more over at Coachella.
